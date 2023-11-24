Bahrain Data Center Market Investment and Opportunity Analysis Report 2023-2028: Focus on Manama, 3+ Unique Data Center Properties, IT Load Capacity, White Floor Area Space, Capacity by Cities

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bahrain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bahrain data center market is expected to reach a value of 305.9 million by 2028 from $166.4 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% from 2022-2028



This report analyses the Bahrain data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



In the Bahrain data center market, Manama is a significant location for data center development; Hamala is also emerging as a new location for development. Bahrain's national strategy, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, focuses on boosting private sector growth and maintaining government investment in infrastructure, affordable housing, and human resources.

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) partnered with the Ministry of Labour to launch the 'Technical Development Program,' designed to provide ICT training to Bahraini university graduates and individuals seeking employment. In Bahrain, the availability of Free Trade Zones (FTZs) such as the Bahrain International Investment Park (BIIP), Bahrain Logistics Zone (BLZ), and others, along with the availability of infrastructure and connectivity, will attract investments in these areas in the coming years and boost the Bahrain data center market.

The Bahrain data center market is witnessing investments from new entrants, which includes the Middle Eastern major colocation operator Gulf Data Hub. Some critical investors in the Bahrain data center market are Batelco, Tencent Cloud, and Zain.

Bahrain has around three operational colocation data centers. In addition, Bahrain Telecommunications Company's Ras Abu Jarjur and Hamala data centers are Uptime Institute certified in design/constructed facility.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Bahrain colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Bahrain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the Bahrain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Bahrain

Data Center Colocation Market in Bahrain

The Bahrain data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What will be the market size of the Bahrain data center market?

data center market? How many data centers are there in Bahrain ?

? What is the growth rate of the Bahrain data center market?

data center market? What are the driving factors in the Bahrain data center market?

data center market? Who are the key investors in the Bahrain data center market?

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Bahrain

Historical Market Scenario

3+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Manama

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Dar

Hill International

Linesight

Mace

Specialist Technical Services (STS Group)

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Batelco

Tencent Cloud

Cloud Zain

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Manama

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2q728

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets