Bahwan Travel Group chooses Sabre as its strategic technology provider to grow in the online space

MUSCAT, Sultanate Of Oman, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan Travel Group, the leading travel company in the Sultanate of Oman, has chosen to renew its technology agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR). Under the new agreement, Bahwan Travel will benefit from Sabre's latest technology and solutions to accelerate business growth in Oman and the region.

This renewal provides Bahwan Travel with continued access to Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology across the region, including its industry-leading Sabre Red 360 agency solution and the latest data analytics, personalization and automation capabilities. Using this technology, Bahwan Travel will be able to differentiate its offerings, compete more effectively and grow faster in the region.

With the online travel evolution in Oman and the region, Bahwan Travel is looking to explore the online space using Sabre's technology and global expertise.

"As online travel is growing year-over-year, it is imperative for us to invest in our online platform, and provide our customers with a more personalized and seamless travel shopping experience," said Gururaj S A, general manager, Bahwan Travel Group. "Sabre by far is the most advanced technology provider in the travel industry; its global expertise in online travel, impressive dedication, and scale of cutting-edge technology made it a logical choice to help us grow our business, be more efficient, and add value for customers."

"As travelers' expectations rise in line with technology adoption, Bahwan Travel Group understands the role of technology in serving its tech-savvy travelers," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Bahwan Travel has a strong vision for growth in the online space and we are working with the team to provide technology, expertise and best practices to build its competitive advantage as a leading online travel agency in the region."

Bahwan Travel Group will have access to Sabre's marketplace of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all over the world. The agency accesses the marketplace through the new Sabre Red 360, which makes it simple to shop, book and manage travel content.

Sabre is sponsoring the Travel Technology Theatre at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) from April 28-30, 2019, and will showcase the latest technology in the travel and hospitality sector including NDC, emerging technology, retailing and digitalization, and will discuss industry challenges and opportunities that are transforming travel experience.

About Bahwan Travel Group

The Bahwan Travel Group is a Flagship Company of Suhail Bahwan Group (Holding) LLC, the largest travel group in Oman. Every year we handle over one million travelers, each with a different set of requirements. We have the infrastructure, the manpower and the approach to deal with each one of these as individual identities, providing service, which is unmatched anywhere in the region.

The Bahwan Travel Consortium was established over four decades ago, and since then it has grown from strength to strength. We are proud to be the GSA of such airlines as Thai Airways, Air France, Cathay Pacific, Royal Brunei, Saudia and more. We have been the Gold Award winners several times of Gulf Air, British Airways, KLM, Emirates, Air India, Thai and Cathay Pacific. Our network drives approximately 25 percent of the entire travel business in the Sultanate of Oman. Our sound market position ensures our strong negotiation capacity with every airline.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

