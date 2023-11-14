Baicells Incorporates 2G Service Options for its High Power Nebula246 Outdoor Radio

Flexible RAN Platform offers mobile operators' ability to support legacy 2G services with an upgrade path to 4G LTE and beyond.

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global provider of turnkey LTE and 5G cellular solutions has announced the enhancement of its Nebula246, a proven, high-power outdoor radio that now offers cellular connectivity for supporting 2G user devices. The low-cost, compact Nebula246 radio offers an attractive platform for mobile operators to continue supporting their legacy 2G customer base while offering them an attractive software upgrade path to 4G/LTE.

Despite regular headlines on the latest in 5G capabilities, many regional markets still rely heavily on 2G wireless services as their critical lifeline. These legacy connectivity services are used by large numbers of wireless subscribers and will need to be maintained until an eventual upgrade to next generation services is made.

Globally, 2G devices remain popular and in widespread use due to their broad availability and low-cost. As a result, service providers continue to balance the need for network upgrades to the next "G" against the need to continue offering a 2G wireless service that many of their wireless subscribers still expect. The Nebula246 offers a network solution with an attractive ROI by enabling operators to bridge the support of legacy 2G subscribers today while providing an attractive upgrade path when customers are ready tomorrow.

The Nebula is an all-in-one, easy to deploy platform that supports 40W total power for extended coverage range. The functionality is based on the 3GPP R12 standards supporting GSM bands 3 (1800 MHz) and 8 (900 MHz) to user devices. It can also be used as a cost-effective platform for offering IoT connectivity.

The radio offers a TR-69 interface for integrating into existing management platforms allowing for a smooth introduction into an existing operating environment. Redundant BSC (Base Station Controller) configurations are supported to maintain a high service availability. A full list of the 2G product capabilities can be found on the Baicells website.

Longer term, the platform's 2G subscriber capacity will continue to increase and with just a software upgrade, the ability to support 4G/LTE connectivity. The Nebula246 is an economic friendly 2G onramp to 4G services and beyond.

"Being a global organization, Baicells must provide solution platforms that meet a variety of market requirements while still providing an attractive ROI. Our ability to offer a compact, high-performance solution with 2G today and 4G tomorrow is very attractive for all kinds of service providers. Early interest in this platform has been extremely positive for us." Danny Duan, GM Baicells MEA Market

Baicells has already started Nebula246 trials with select mobile operators in multiple countries across Africa. General Availability is scheduled for November 2023 and the product will be available for visitors to view at the annual AfricaCom show, November 13-16 in Cape Town, South Africa. Baicells will be exhibiting the Nebula246, along with a portfolio of 5G Aurora radio and 5G CPE products, in booth D30A, during the major industry event that highlights latest in networking technology and innovations.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions, providing new economic models for service providers and enterprises. With networks in over 60 countries, offices on five continents, and a portfolio of over 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a leading innovator. Baicells has delivered more than 700 commercial deployments worldwide, including a growing presence across emerging markets like Africa. Baicells innovations connect the unconnected. For more information, please visit www.baicells.com.

