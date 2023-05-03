Baicells Partner Group Delivers Award-Winning Private LTE Solution to Residential Multiple Dwelling Unit Type Properties

Private Network Solution Leveraging CBRS Brings Advanced Connectivity to Enable Menu of New Amenities for Tenants

PLANO, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of LTE and 5G cellular solutions, and its networking partners CELLocity, ALEF Edge, and LittleBird collaborated to define and deploy a private LTE solution for residential rental communities in Phoenix, AZ. The commercial deployment was recently recognized with an award for excellence by the OnGo Alliance, a leading industry organization with 180+ member companies, that promotes the capabilities and benefits of private LTE and 5G networks.

Often, many properties are designed and constructed with network connectivity as an afterthought leading to a mismatch between need and ability, and increasingly connectivity is utility-like, and more devices across the home or business require this critical utility to operate. Retrofitting venues with fixed wired facilities is often expensive and slow, or relying on legacy approaches like Wi-Fi can come with clear risks and drawbacks, but alternatives like private LTE/5G address these issues while also introducing new benefits.

Leveraging Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, the team quickly built and deployed a turnkey private wireless (cellular) network at Cabana Happy Valley, a residential complex of 292 apartments and community spaces based in Phoenix, Arizona. The solution went on air in February 2023 and is another real-world proof point that cellular connectivity is no longer the exclusive domain of wireless network operators.

The turnkey solution has several elements comprising of LTE radios from Baicells, a managed core solution from CELLocity, Hosted Edge from ALEF Edge, and the IoT application ecosystem from LittleBird. Vall Technologies bundled the elements and deployed a turnkey solution making it easy for the complex.

"LittleBird at Cabana Happy Valley project required a partner ecosystem that was committed to excellence and to meeting customers ROI requirements in a multi-tenant residential environment. Bringing in Baicells for Radio Layer, CELLocity for the managed services, and Vall for Installation and Engineering provided to be the perfect recipe for collaboration and a streamlined successful launch of Alef's Private Mobile Network service." Commented Jim Jacobellis, SVP at Alef.

The property's private LTE network can be scaled to easily accommodate more connected devices when required and has the performance to introduce new use cases like video monitoring, digital signage, smart lighting, automation, and more. This type of wireless network model proved to be much more economical, both in time and dollar spend, than extending fixed wired facilities to each of the apartments across the complex. And even with all this capability and performance in the network, the underlying economics were afforded as part of the tenant's monthly rent.

"In the few short years since the commercialization of CBRS to build private wireless networks, the ecosystem has taken giant steps in evolving from nascent experimental pilot projects to full deployments anchored by myriad use cases and clear techno-business value propositions," said Mike Bradley, Market Development Manager for CELLocity. "The importance of partnerships – as demonstrated by this and other OnGo Alliance 2022 Awards categories – will continue to be paramount to drive the widespread adoption of private wireless networks by the market. We're grateful to be recognized by our industry's luminaries."

This solution template is already being rolled out at other residential properties across the Phoenix, AZ metro area and beyond.

To learn more about this deployment and private LTE/5G for the enterprise, both Baicells (booth# 2067) and CELLocity (booth #2166) will be exhibiting at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo May 2-4 at the Venetian, in Las Vegas.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments across more than 50 countries, offices on five continents, and innovative engineering awarded 300 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently has more than 700 private LTE deployments in operation, including a significant presence across North America. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected. More information can be found at www.baicells.com.

Media Contact for Baicells

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Baicells

[email protected]

About CELLocity

CELLocity is making Private Wireless Networks better for Partners and Customers who want flexibility and control of their wireless network destiny. With a portfolio of solutions based on open architectures and platform choices spanning Core, Edge and RAN as well as value added Services, CELLocity unlocks virtually any business model or deployment strategy. And because it's purposely innovated to be a partner solution to partners that sell, deploy, manage or build upon private wireless networks, CELLocity offers a winning combination to achieve the future of untethering. Learn more at www.cellocity.com.

Media Contact for CELLocity

Mike Bradley

[email protected]

SOURCE Baicells Technologies