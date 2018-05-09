Baicells Technologies Accelerates Growth with Relocation of Headquarters to Plano, TX

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of disruptive global LTE/5G solutions, officially announced that the company will be moving its headquarters this year to Plano, Texas. Considering the U.S. has proven to be one of the fastest growing markets and most of Baicells' technology partners are located within the U.S., Baicells has decided to transition its operations, marketing, and supporting teams over to the Plano office. The company expects that many new jobs will be created in Texas due to the moving of Baicells headquarters during the next two years. This will support the company's anticipated future growth world-wide and will provide greater capacity to better serve its customers and partners.
"The choice to move our headquarters to the United States is the clear next step in our growth strategy," stated Baicells VP of operations, Minchul Ho. "We have been expanding rapidly these past few years and decided that the most efficient way to accommodate this growth is to relocate the company headquarters to our office in Plano. This relocation has many benefits; it provides the opportunity to more efficiently integrate our global teams, enables us to leverage the area's diverse talent pool as our organization grows, and allows us to better serve our expanding North American market."
About Baicells Technologies
Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company providing disruptively-priced and technically innovative LTE/5G wireless broadband access solutions, supporting virtualized fixed wireless and mobile network. With the vision to connect the unconnected, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies like virtualization, mobile edge computing and AI to 5G. Baicells' innovative solutions can be used by mobile operators, broadband access operators, cable operators, mobile virtual operators, governments and enterprise private networks. To learn more, please visit www.baicells.com or email marketing_na@baicells.com.
Baicells Technologies N.A. Press Contact:
Savannah Lancaster
Marketing Communications Manager
+1 (972) 755-1324
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baicells-technologies-accelerates-growth-with-relocation-of-headquarters-to-plano-tx-300645259.html
SOURCE Baicells Technologies
Share this article