"The choice to move our headquarters to the United States is the clear next step in our growth strategy," stated Baicells VP of operations, Minchul Ho. "We have been expanding rapidly these past few years and decided that the most efficient way to accommodate this growth is to relocate the company headquarters to our office in Plano. This relocation has many benefits; it provides the opportunity to more efficiently integrate our global teams, enables us to leverage the area's diverse talent pool as our organization grows, and allows us to better serve our expanding North American market."

About Baicells Technologies

Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company providing disruptively-priced and technically innovative LTE/5G wireless broadband access solutions, supporting virtualized fixed wireless and mobile network. With the vision to connect the unconnected, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies like virtualization, mobile edge computing and AI to 5G. Baicells' innovative solutions can be used by mobile operators, broadband access operators, cable operators, mobile virtual operators, governments and enterprise private networks. To learn more, please visit www.baicells.com or email marketing_na@baicells.com.

Baicells Technologies N.A. Press Contact:

Savannah Lancaster

Marketing Communications Manager

+1 (972) 755-1324

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baicells-technologies-accelerates-growth-with-relocation-of-headquarters-to-plano-tx-300645259.html

SOURCE Baicells Technologies

Related Links

http://www.baicells.com

