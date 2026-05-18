Baidu Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

BEIJING, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"In Q1, our Core AI-powered Business exceeded half of Baidu General Business revenue for the first time, marking a clear signal that AI has become the core driver of Baidu. AI Cloud Infra delivered exceptional momentum, powered by surging enterprise demand and the differentiated full-stack AI capabilities we have built over the years. Our AI Applications continued to gain traction across enterprises and individuals alike, further validating the commercial potential of our AI innovations. Meanwhile, Apollo Go sustained triple-digit growth in fully driverless rides while advancing its international expansion," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We see AI driving even greater value for Baidu in the quarters ahead."

"A few highlights from Q1: Revenue from Baidu Core AI-powered Business[1] exceeded RMB 13.6 billion, up 49% year over year. Total revenue of Baidu General Business grew 2% year over year, returning to positive growth. Non-GAAP[2] operating income of Baidu General Business increased 39% quarter over quarter to RMB 4.0 billion. Operating cash flow for Baidu remained positive at RMB 2.7 billion in Q1, reflecting continued improvement in our operating efficiency and overall business health." said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu.

Operational Highlights[1]

Corporate

Baidu ranked second globally in the Automotive category on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, which recognized Apollo Go alongside Waymo as one of the world's leading robotaxi services. Fast Company highlighted Apollo Go as "leading the charge toward large-scale deployment in the global robotaxi industry."

Baidu launched ERNIE 5.1 in May 2026, featuring stronger text capabilities, a more compact model size and enhanced reasoning capabilities. Recently on LMArena, ERNIE 5.1 ranked first among Chinese models on the text leaderboard and topped the LMArena search leaderboard among Chinese models, ranking fourth globally.

Baidu released its annual ESG Report on May 11, 2026, which details Baidu's latest ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (http://esg.baidu.com/Uploads/Baidu_2025_ESG_Report.pdf).

Baidu returned US$172 million to shareholders in Q1 2026 through the repurchases of its shares under the current share repurchase program.

Baidu Core AI-powered Business

AI Cloud Infra

Revenue from AI Cloud Infra was RMB 8.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 79% year over year.

Revenue from GPU Cloud[3] increased by 184% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

AI Applications

Revenue from AI Applications was RMB 2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, approximately flat year over year.

Baidu launched DuMate, its general-purpose agent for everyday productivity, in March 2026, which autonomously executes complex, multi-step workflows across applications and files end-to-end.

Baidu launched Miaoda 3.0, its vibe coding platform, at Baidu Create 2026, introducing enterprise and mobile versions and enabling the generation of standalone applications.

Baidu launched Famou Agent 2.0, its self-evolving agent, at Baidu Create 2026. Famou Agent 2.0 has achieved state-of-the-art performance on MLE-Bench, a leading machine learning engineering benchmark, setting a new SOTA record.

Baidu Wenku and Baidu Drive launched GenFlow 4.0 in April 2026, enhancing its agent capabilities for more efficient productivity workflows.

Robotaxi

In the first quarter of 2026, Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, delivered 3.2 million fully driverless operational rides with weekly rides peaking at over 350,000 in March. Total rides increased by over 120% year over year. As of April 2026, cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go exceeded 22 million.

Apollo Go continued to advance its global expansion. In Europe, Apollo Go is on track to commence open-road testing in Switzerland, and is expected to begin testing in London with Uber and Lyft soon. In the Middle East, Apollo Go's fully driverless operations are running across multiple zones in Dubai , with the Apollo Go App launched in March.

, with the Apollo Go App launched in March. As of May 2026, Apollo Go's global footprint reached 27 cities. To date, Apollo Go fleets have accumulated over 330 million autonomous kilometers, including over 220 million fully driverless autonomous kilometers, with an outstanding safety record.

AI-native Marketing Services

Revenue from AI-native marketing services reached RMB 2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 36% year over year.

Baidu App's MAUs reached 655 million in March 2026.

The following table sets forth selected revenue highlights for our Baidu Core AI-powered Business for the periods indicated:



Baidu General Business

Q1

Q4

Q1







(In billions) 2025

2025

2026

YoY

QoQ

RMB

RMB

RMB







Baidu Core AI-powered Business[1] 9.1

11.3

13.6

49 %

21 % - AI Cloud Infra 4.9

5.8

8.8

79 %

52 % - AI Applications 2.5

2.7

2.5

0 %

(10 %) - AI-native Marketing Services 1.7

2.7

2.3

36 %

(15 %) % of Baidu General Business 36 %

43 %

52 %







Legacy Business[1] 14.3

12.3

10.2

(29 %)

(18 %) Others[1] 2.1

2.5

2.2

6 %

(11 %) Baidu General Business 25.5

26.1

26.0

2 %

0 %

[1] The revenue and operational data presented are derived from the Company's internal management accounts and records, which have not been audited. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details). [3] Revenue from GPU Cloud was previously referred to as subscription-based revenue from AI accelerator infrastructure. This change in naming does not imply any change in the underlying revenue definition or scope.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results for Baidu[2],[4]

Financial highlights

The following table sets forth revenue highlights for Baidu General Business:



Q1

Q4

Q1







(In billions, unaudited) 2025

2025

2026

YoY

QoQ

RMB

RMB

RMB







Online Marketing Services 16.0

15.1

12.6

(22 %)

(17 %) Online Marketing Services % of Baidu General Business 63 %

58 %

48 %







Others 9.5

11.0

13.4

42 %

23 % Others % of Baidu General Business 37 %

42 %

52 %







Baidu General Business 25.5

26.1

26.0

2 %

0 %

Revenue was RMB32.1 billion ($4.65 billion), decreasing 2% quarter over quarter. Revenue from Baidu General Business was RMB26.0 billion ($3.77 billion), remaining flat quarter over quarter, among which the increase in others was primarily driven by the growth of AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.2 billion ($903 million), decreasing 8% quarter over quarter.

Cost of revenue was RMB19.6 billion ($2.84 billion), increasing 7% quarter over quarter, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI Cloud business, partially offset by decreases in content costs and traffic acquisition costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB4.9 billion ($712 million), decreasing 34% quarter over quarter, primarily due to decreases in expected credit losses and personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB4.4 billion ($635 million), decreasing 22% quarter over quarter, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB3.2 billion ($463 million) and operating margin was 10%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB3.8 billion ($552 million) and non-GAAP operating margin was 12%.

Total other income, net was RMB626 million ($91 million), compared to RMB1.2 billion last quarter.

Income tax expense was RMB528 million ($76 million), compared to RMB1.0 billion last quarter.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB3.4 billion ($499 million), net margin for Baidu was 11% and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.76 ($1.27). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB4.3 billion ($628 million), non-GAAP net margin for Baidu was 14% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB12.06 ($1.75).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB6.0 billion ($863 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 19%.

We define total cash and investments as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and adjusted long-term investments. As of March 31, 2026, total cash and investments were RMB279.3 billion ($40.49 billion). Operating cash flow was RMB2.7 billion ($387 million).

For detailed financial information of Baidu General Business and iQIYI, please see the appended financial tables.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details). [4] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.8980 as of March 31, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 18, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 18, 2026, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054331-iu876y.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted long-term investments and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and one-time employee severance costs.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, one-time employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP operating income excluding depreciation of fixed assets, and amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations. Adjusted long-term investments represent long-term investments, net, with publicly listed equity method investments adjusted to fair value based on quoted market prices.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

















(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2025

2025

2026

2026





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenue

32,452

32,740

32,075

4,650





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenue(1)

17,487

18,277

19,589

2,840

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,913

7,389

4,912

712

Research and development(1)

4,544

5,591

4,381

635

Total costs and expenses

27,944

31,257

28,882

4,187

Operating income

4,508

1,483

3,193

463





















Other income:

















Interest income

2,664

2,051

1,963

285

Interest expense

(801)

(651)

(636)

(92)

Foreign exchange loss, net

(210)

(1,054)

(989)

(143)

Share of earnings from equity method investments

574

1,193

536

78

Others, net

2,260

(296)

(248)

(37)

Total other income, net

4,487

1,243

626

91





















Income before income taxes

8,995

2,726

3,819

554

Income tax expense

1,177

1,029

528

76

Net income

7,818

1,697

3,291

478

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

101

(85)

(154)

(21)

Net income attributable to Baidu

7,717

1,782

3,445

499









































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):

















-Basic

21.86

4.48

9.38

1.36

-Diluted

21.59

3.71

8.76

1.27

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

















-Basic

2.73

0.56

1.17

0.17

-Diluted

2.70

0.46

1.10

0.16

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):













-Basic

2,751

2,721

2,721

2,721

-Diluted

2,762

2,758

2,764

2,764





















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

















Cost of revenue

77

79

82

12

Selling, general and administrative

313

252

190

28

Research and development

361

398

291

42

Total share-based compensation expenses

751

729

563

82





















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2026 as set forth

in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

24,606

29,948

4,342 Restricted cash

225

584

85 Short-term investments, net

90,661

86,942

12,604 Accounts receivable, net

12,972

14,167

2,054 Amounts due from related parties

761

781

113 Other current assets, net

22,745

22,867

3,315 Total current assets

151,970

155,289

22,513













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

26,281

26,848

3,892 Licensed copyrights, net

5,963

6,139

890 Produced content, net

14,575

14,578

2,113 Intangible assets, net

3,891

4,368

633 Goodwill

36,783

36,783

5,332 Long-term investments, net

44,918

42,944

6,226 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

123,862

116,390

16,873 Amounts due from related parties

167

119

17 Deferred tax assets, net

4,582

5,266

763 Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,610

8,550

1,239 Other non-current assets

27,555

32,292

4,682 Total non-current assets

297,187

294,277

42,660













Total assets

449,157

449,566

65,173













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

7,626

3,979

577 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,891

39,479

5,724 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

13,051

12,922

1,873 Deferred income

531

566

82 Long-term loans, current portion

14,765

14,979

2,171 Convertible senior notes, current portion

1,459

1

- Notes payable, current portion

4,560

6,565

952 Amounts due to related parties

1,988

1,960

284 Operating lease liabilities

3,457

3,398

493 Total current liabilities

86,328

83,849

12,156













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

198

192

28 Deferred revenue

723

766

111 Amounts due to related parties

36

30

4 Long-term loans

3,369

7,612

1,104 Notes payable

51,021

46,990

6,812 Convertible senior notes

6,712

6,671

967 Deferred tax liabilities

4,985

5,211

755 Operating lease liabilities

4,108

3,941

571 Other non-current liabilities

1,951

1,956

284 Total non-current liabilities

73,103

73,369

10,636













Total liabilities

159,431

157,218

22,792













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

13,166

13,422

1,946













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

266,330

268,886

38,980 Noncontrolling interests

10,230

10,040

1,455 Total equity

276,560

278,926

40,435













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

449,157

449,566

65,173

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions, unaudited)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

March 31, 2026 (RMB)

March 31, 2026 (US$)



Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Revenue

25,463 7,186 (197) 32,452

26,112 6,794 (166) 32,740

26,001 6,226 (152) 32,075

3,769 903 (22) 4,650









































Costs and expenses:







































Cost of revenue(1)

12,246 5,406 (165) 17,487

13,042 5,376 (141) 18,277

14,498 5,233 (142) 19,589

2,102 759 (21) 2,840 Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,921 1,026 (34) 5,913

6,455 946 (12) 7,389

4,109 817 (14) 4,912

596 118 (2) 712 Research and development(1)

4,132 412 - 4,544

5,174 417 - 5,591

3,978 404 (1) 4,381

576 59 - 635 Total costs and expenses

21,299 6,844 (199) 27,944

24,671 6,739 (153) 31,257

22,585 6,454 (157) 28,882

3,274 936 (23) 4,187









































Operating income (loss)

4,164 342 2 4,508

1,441 55 (13) 1,483

3,416 (228) 5 3,193

495 (33) 1 463 Operating margin

16 % 5 %

14 %

6 % 1 %

5 %

13 % (4 %)

10 %



















































Add: total other income (loss), net

4,602 (115) - 4,487

1,270 (27) - 1,243

654 (28) - 626

95 (4) - 91 Less: income tax expense

1,136 41 - 1,177

993 36 - 1,029

491 37 - 528

71 5 - 76 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

(3) 4 100(3) 101

(79) (2) (4)(3) (85)

6 1 (161)(3) (154)

1 - (22)(3) (21) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

7,633 182 (98) 7,717

1,797 (6) (9) 1,782

3,573 (294) 166 3,445

518 (42) 23 499 Net margin

30 % 3 %

24 %

7 % (0 %)

5 %

14 % (5 %)

11 %



















































Non-GAAP financial measures:







































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

4,872 459

5,333

2,837 143

2,967

3,950 (148)

3,807

573 (22)

552 Operating margin (non-GAAP)

19 % 6 %

16 %

11 % 2 %

9 %

15 % (2 %)

12 %



















































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,330 304

6,469

3,869 109

3,907

4,433 (233)

4,332

643 (34)

628 Net margin (non-GAAP)

25 % 4 %

20 %

15 % 2 %

12 %

17 % (4 %)

14 %



















































Adjusted EBITDA

6,712 495

7,209

4,544 196

4,727

6,050 (101)

5,954

877 (15)

863 Adjusted EBITDA margin

26 % 7 %

22 %

17 % 3 %

14 %

23 % (2 %)

19 %



















































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:







































Cost of revenue

50 27

77

56 23

79

59 23

82

9 3

12 Selling, general and administrative

257 56

313

219 33

252

161 29

190

24 4

28 Research and development

329 32

361

368 30

398

265 26

291

38 4

42 Total share-based compensation

636 115

751

643 86

729

485 78

563

71 11

82 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments







































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests





































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

March 31, 2026 (RMB)

March 31, 2026 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(6,340) 339 (6,001)

2,562 47 2,609

2,484 186 2,670

360 27 387 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,175) (30) (1,205)

(17,439) (947) (18,386)

5,217 (275) 4,942

756 (40) 716 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

19,639 860 20,499

595 518 1,113

(702) (933) (1,635)

(102) (135) (237) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(5) (1) (6)

(295) (10) (305)

(241) (35) (276)

(34) (5) (39) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

12,119 1,168 13,287

(14,577) (392) (14,969)

6,758 (1,057) 5,701

980 (153) 827 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

32,999 3,590 36,589

35,030 4,770 39,800

20,453 4,378 24,831

2,965 635 3,600 At end of period

45,118 4,758 49,876

20,453 4,378 24,831

27,211 3,321 30,532

3,945 482 4,427

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

(6,340) 339 (6,001)

2,562 47 2,609

2,484 186 2,670

360 27 387 Less: Capital expenditures

(2,869) (31) (2,900)

(1,952) (20) (1,972)

(5,839) (77) (5,916)

(846) (11) (857) Free cash flow

(9,209) 308 (8,901)

610 27 637

(3,355) 109 (3,246)

(486) 16 (470)

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures



























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































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March 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

March 31, 2026 (RMB)

March 31, 2026 (US$)



Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

4,164 342 4,508

1,441 55 1,483

3,416 (228) 3,193

495 (33) 463 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

636 115 751

643 86 729

485 78 563

71 11 82 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

72 2 74

45 2 47

49 2 51

7 - 7 Add: One-time employee severance costs

- - -

708 - 708

- - -

- - - Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

4,872 459 5,333

2,837 143 2,967

3,950 (148) 3,807

573 (22) 552

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets(1)

1,840 36 1,876

1,707 53 1,760

2,100 47 2,147

304 7 311 Adjusted EBITDA

6,712 495 7,209

4,544 196 4,727

6,050 (101) 5,954

877 (15) 863

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

7,633 182 7,717

1,797 (6) 1,782

3,573 (294) 3,445

518 (42) 499 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

635 115 687

642 86 681

484 78 519

70 11 75 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

70 2 71

43 2 44

47 2 48

7 - 7 Add: One-time employee severance costs

- - -

708 - 708

- - -

- - - Add: Disposal loss (gain)

(91) - (91)

31 - 31

(2) - (2)

- - - Add: Impairment of long-term investments

- 2 1

59 10 64

79 9 83

11 1 12 Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds

(1,889) (2) (1,890)

923 17 931

378 (28) 365

55 (4) 53 Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

(66) 5 (64)

(431) - (431)

(44) - (44)

(6) - (6) Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

38 - 38

97 - 97

(82) - (82)

(12) - (12) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,330 304 6,469

3,869 109 3,907

4,433 (233) 4,332

643 (34) 628

































Diluted earnings per ADS





21.59





3.71





8.76





1.27 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.57





0.75





0.74





0.11 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





(3.62)





6.16





2.56





0.37 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





18.54





10.62





12.06





1.75

































(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or

loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.