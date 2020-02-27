Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019[1].

"We finished 2019 making tremendous progress in strengthening Baidu's mobile ecosystem. Through the building blocks of BJH publisher accounts, Smart Mini Program and Managed Page, Baidu App provides users single log-on, native-app-like experience to a wide range of information and services dispersed across isolated mobile apps and HTML5 websites. Baidu App's spanning mobile ecosystem has resulted in more users logging in, DAUs growing robustly to 195 million in December, up 21% year over year, and in-app search queries increasing almost 30% year over year," said Robin Li, Chairman and CEO of Baidu. "Baidu new AI businesses have also made great strides in 2019, as we built leadership in smart devices, smart transportation and enterprise cloud solutions with Baidu's leading AI technologies."

"Baidu delivered solid fourth quarter results with increasing year-over-year revenue growth rate, allowing 2019 revenue to reach RMB 107 billion, or US$15.4 billion," said Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu. "Baidu's quarterly operating margin has also been improving, through the strengthening of Baidu's mobile ecosystem and our focus on resource investment returns. Our leaner financial model and strong balance sheet put us in a good position to weather the slowing macro, while continuing to invest heavily in technology and new businesses, to optimize future growth."

Other Highlights

Corporate

Baidu employees have devoted significant efforts to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak and fulfill the Company's corporate social responsibility, including the following:

- On Baidu App, the Company launched a free medical consultation platform, to provide online access to doctors, answer pneumonia-related questions and save hospital resources. Baidu also partnered with medical experts to provide authoritative information on the novel coronavirus and leveraged its large platform reach to make available timely, reliable information to the public.

- Baidu Maps is providing timely information, including the location of traffic control areas, designated hospitals and infected cases, to help users cope with the coronavirus outbreak. By leveraging big data, Baidu Maps helps track population migration and predict the spread of the epidemic in China .

- Baidu leveraged its facial recognition and other AI technologies to develop and deploy many fever-screening systems to railway stations, hospitals and municipal government buildings in China . Baidu's fever-screening system can remotely measure the temperature of up to 200 people per minute, detect body temperatures of people wearing face masks and hats, and identify those not wearing masks or wearing them improperly. Baidu's AI model has also been open sourced, to further help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

- Baidu has pledged RMB 300 million to these efforts, provide awareness education and improve public health in China .

Baidu returned $149 million to its shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2019, under the 2019 Share Repurchase Program.

Mobile Ecosystem

Baidu App's average daily active users ("DAUs") reached 195 million, up 21% year over year, in December 2019 .

. Baidu App's large user scale and unique search-plus-feed distribution channels are attracting more original content creators, with BJH publisher accounts for Baidu feed, reaching 2.6 million, up 38% year over year, in December 2019 .

. Baidu has partnered with major TV and provincial satellite stations, to provide TV streaming and VOD in Baidu App and short video apps. Through Baidu's mobile building blocks, TV stations can leverage Baidu's powerful content distribution channels to extend their reach and allow online users to engage with the TV shows.

Merchants with HTML5 websites across many industries are switching to Baidu Managed Page, as the landing page for their search result. Revenue from Baidu Managed Page reached almost a quarter of Baidu Core's online marketing services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Merchants with app development capabilities are adopting Baidu Smart Mini Program, whose monthly active users ("MAUs") reached 316 million, up 114% year over year, in December 2019 .

. All six major express delivery companies in China have adopted Baidu Smart Mini Program, which provides native-app-like experience to logged-in users, such as allowing them to check the shipping status of their e-commerce orders and request for an express delivery simply by searching "express delivery" in Baidu App.

have adopted Baidu Smart Mini Program, which provides native-app-like experience to logged-in users, such as allowing them to check the shipping status of their e-commerce orders and request for an express delivery simply by searching "express delivery" in Baidu App. Baidu Smart Mini Program is also extending its reach to government services. For example, employees in China can check the information of their housing fund, similar to social security in the U.S., by simply scanning their face with Baidu App, as a logged-in user.

DuerOS

Monthly voice queries on DuerOS, a leading voice assistant for the Chinese language, surpassed 5.0 billion, up over 3 fold year over year, in December 2019 . Monthly voice queries from Xiaodu first-party devices were 2.3 billion, up over 7 fold year over year.

. Monthly voice queries from Xiaodu first-party devices were 2.3 billion, up over 7 fold year over year. DuerOS skills store now offers over 3,600 skills in wide ranging genres, including online education, gaming and live streaming. DuerOS developer community has expanded to over 38,000 members.

Xiaodu smart speakers ranked #1 in smart speaker shipments in China and Xiaodu Smart Display ranked #1 in smart display shipments globally for full year 2019, according to well-recognized market analytics firms Strategy Analytics and Canalys.

and Xiaodu Smart Display ranked #1 in smart display shipments globally for full year 2019, according to well-recognized market analytics firms Strategy Analytics and Canalys. Baidu released Xiaodu Smart Display X8 in December 2019 , with enhanced capabilities powered by Baidu AI, allowing users to wake the device up with eye gestures, pause streaming content with hand gestures and receive report on moving objects in the house when the owner leaves home.

Cloud, AI Services & AI Platform

Baidu partnered with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, to launch a blockchain alliance with major Chinese commercial banks for inter-bank information verification built on Baidu's Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform.

In November 2019 , Baidu released its end-to-end far-field Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) solutions, based on in-house designed Baidu Honghu AI chip. Baidu Brain's leading speech recognition capabilities are used across Baidu products, including Xiaodu smart speakers, DuerOS in-vehicle infotainment, Baidu Maps and Baidu call-center enterprise solutions. Developers have tapped Baidu Brain's speech recognition engine on Baidu open AI platform more than 10 billion times.

, Baidu released its end-to-end far-field Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) solutions, based on in-house designed AI chip. Baidu Brain's leading speech recognition capabilities are used across Baidu products, including Xiaodu smart speakers, DuerOS in-vehicle infotainment, Baidu Maps and Baidu call-center enterprise solutions. Developers have tapped Baidu Brain's speech recognition engine on Baidu open AI platform more than 10 billion times. Baidu is applying Baidu Kunlun, its high-performance AI chip, optimizing visual, speech, natural language processing and other AI capabilities, to power the Company's cloud servers.

In December 2019 , Baidu's pre-training framework for language understanding, ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration), became the first to score above 90 on the General Language Understanding Evaluation benchmark, or GLUE, which is widely considered as the benchmark for testing AI language understanding and otherwise dominated by U.S. technology firms and universities. ERNIE powers Baidu search and Xiaodu smart devices, to provide the best user experience.

, Baidu's pre-training framework for language understanding, ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration), became the first to score above 90 on the General Language Understanding Evaluation benchmark, or GLUE, which is widely considered as the benchmark for testing AI language understanding and otherwise dominated by U.S. technology firms and universities. ERNIE powers Baidu search and Xiaodu smart devices, to provide the best user experience. Baidu Maps has been selected by Tesla China to provide map cloud services, such as real-time traffic condition reporting, base map display and point-of-interest search. Baidu Maps is a leading location based service platform, supporting 1.8 million developers and tracking 2 billion daily kilometers.

Apollo

Baidu partnered with Cangzhou, Hebei province, to develop smart transportation using Baidu's V2X solutions to improve traffic condition and safety. The adoption of Baidu's V2X solutions has led to a second Apollo robotaxi pilot program, launched in November 2019 , with an initial fleet of 30 vehicles.

province, to develop smart transportation using Baidu's V2X solutions to improve traffic condition and safety. The adoption of Baidu's V2X solutions has led to a second Apollo robotaxi pilot program, launched in , with an initial fleet of 30 vehicles. Baidu also partnered with Yinchuan, Ningxia province, to provide the provincial capital with Baidu's V2X solutions to support autonomous trucking.

At the Apollo Partner Conference in December 2019 , Apollo v5.5 was released to support urban road point-to-point autonomous driving, as well as open-platform development for V2X and IoV solutions. Apollo has garnered 177 leading OEMs, suppliers and other partners, and over 36,000 developers worldwide.

, Apollo v5.5 was released to support urban road point-to-point autonomous driving, as well as open-platform development for V2X and IoV solutions. Apollo has garnered 177 leading OEMs, suppliers and other partners, and over 36,000 developers worldwide. Apollo fleet has reached 3 million test kilometers on the road in December 2019 , spanning across 23 cities, including Beijing , Wuhan , Cangzhou and Changchun . The municipality of Beijing granted Baidu its first batch of 40 manned autonomous driving licenses in December 2019 .

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 106.9 million in December 2019 , adding 19.5 million subscribers year over year. iQIYI's large subscriber base further strengthens iQIYI's foundation to produce entertainment-oriented blockbuster originals.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Total revenues reached RMB 28.9 billion ($4.15 billion), up 6% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. Online marketing revenues were RMB 20.8 billion ($2.98 billion), decreasing 2% year over year and increasing 2% quarter over quarter. Other revenues were RMB 8.1 billion ($1.17 billion), increasing 35% year over year, driven mainly by the strong growth in cloud services, smart devices and iQIYI membership.

Revenue from Baidu Core reached RMB 21.7 billion ($3.12 billion), increasing 6% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. Revenue from iQIYI reached RMB 7.5 billion ($1.08 billion), up 7% year over year. iQIYI membership revenue grew 21% year over year, offset by online advertising revenue declining 15% year over year.

Cost of revenues, were RMB 15.5 billion ($2.23 billion), decreasing 1% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in content costs and traffic acquisition costs, offset by increases in hardware and cloud cost of goods sold, impairment and amortization of intangible assets and depreciation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 4.0 billion ($568 million), decreasing 33% year over year, primarily due to decreased investment in channel spending and promotional marketing, as well as lower personnel related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB 4.8 billion ($683 million), increasing 5% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 4.7 billion ($669 million) and operating margin was 16%. Baidu Core operating income was RMB 6.9 billion ($987 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 32%.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 6.8 billion ($970 million), and non-GAAP operating margin was 23%. Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 8.5 billion ($1.22 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 39%.

Total other income was RMB 699 million ($101 million), compared to total other loss of RMB 60 million for Q4 2018.

Income tax expense was RMB 304 million ($44 million), compared to RMB 484 million in Q4 2018.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 6.3 billion ($ 911 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 18 ($2.62). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 7.4 billion ($1.07 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 9.2 billion ($1.32 billion), and non-GAAP net margin was 32%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 27 ($3.81). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 10.0 billion ($1.43 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 46%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 8.2 billion ($1.17 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 28%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 9.8 billion ($1.41 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 45%.

As of December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 147.4 billion ($21.17 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 135.9 billion ($19.52 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 10.1 billion ($1.46 billion). Free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 8.0 billion ($1.15 billion).

Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Total revenues reached RMB 107.4 billion ($15.43 billion), increasing 5% year over year, or 8% year over year, excluding the impact of announced divestures2. Online marketing revenues were RMB 78.1 billion ($11.22 billion), decreasing 5 % year over year. Other revenues were RMB 29.3 billion ($4.21 billion), increasing 44% year over year, driven mainly by the strong growth in iQIYI membership, cloud services and smart devices.

Revenue from Baidu Core reached RMB 79.7 billion ($11.45 billion), increasing 2% year over year, or increasing 6% year over year, excluding the impact of announced divestures2. Revenue from iQIYI reached RMB 29.0 billion ($4.17 billion), up 16% year over year. iQIYI membership revenue grew 36% year over year, offset by online advertising revenue declining 11% year over year.

Cost of revenues were RMB 62.9 billion ($9.03 billion), increasing 21% year over year, primarily due to increases in hardware and cloud cost of goods sold, content costs, depreciation expense, traffic acquisition costs and bandwidth costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 19.9 billion ($2.86 billion), increasing 4% year over year.

Research and development expenses were RMB 18.3 billion ($2.64 billion), increasing 16% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 6.3 billion ($906 million) and operating margin was 6%. Baidu Core operating income was RMB 15.3 billion ($2.19 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 12.8 billion ($1.84 billion), and non-GAAP operating margin was 12%. Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 20.3 billion ($2.92 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 25%.

Total other loss was RMB 6.6 billion ($955 million), mainly due to loss on equity investment arising from other-than-temporary decline, compared to total other income of RMB 11.8 billion for 2018, which was mainly due to disposal gains from Du Xiaoman and Global DU businesses. In Q4 2015, following a transaction where the Company exchanged shares of its majority-owned subsidiary Qunar for a minority stake in Trip.com, the Company deconsolidated Qunar, recorded its investment in Trip.com at the closing-date market value and recognized a non-cash accounting gain of RMB 24.4 billion. Since then, the market value of Trip.com shares has declined, and the continued low market price in 2019 resulted in the Company recognizing a non-cash impairment loss of RMB 8.9 billion in Q3 2019. In October 2019, the Company sold down its holding in Trip.com, reducing its interest from 19% to 12% of Trip.com's outstanding shares.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.9 billion ($279 million), compared to RMB 4.7 billion in 2018. The decrease in income tax expense was mainly due to lower taxable income from Baidu Core.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 2.1 billion ($296 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 6 ($0.80). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 7.6 billion ($1.09 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.2 billion ($2.61 billion), and non-GAAP net margin was 17%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 52 ($7.48). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 22.8 billion ($3.28 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 29%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 18.4 billion ($2.65 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 25.5 billion ($3.66 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 32%.

Free cash flow was RMB 22.0 billion ($3.17 billion). Free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 18.9 billion ($2.71 billion).

Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of 2020, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 21.0 billion ($3.0 billion) and RMB 22.9 billion ($3.3 billion), representing a decline of 5% to 13% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will decline between 10% and 18% year over year. The Coronavirus situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited. The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:15 PM on February 27, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on February 28, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135090 China 4006208038 US: +1 8456750437 UK: +44 2036214779 Hong Kong: +852 30186771



Passcode for all regions: 1571908

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 6, 2020:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 1571908

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company. The Company's mission is to make a complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-5992-8888

Email: ir@baidu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the first quarter of 2020, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also other items that are infrequent or unusual in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."

[1] Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.



[2] Excluding revenue from divested businesses, which was approximately RMB3.1 billion for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2018.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions except for share information, unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

27,638

33,443

4,804 Restricted cash

2,189

996

143 Short-term investments

111,626

112,924

16,221 Accounts receivable, net

6,015

7,416

1,065 Amounts due from related parties

785

1,594

229 Other assets, current

6,841

9,189

1,320 Total current assets

155,094

165,562

23,782













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

17,903

18,311

2,630 Intangible assets, net

9,181

7,887

1,133 Goodwill

18,536

18,250

2,621 Long-term investments, net

80,454

69,410

9,970 Amounts due from related parties

4,297

3,564

512 Deferred tax assets, net

2,324

2,193

315 Operating lease right-of-use assets

-

7,332

1,053 Other assets, non-current

9,777

8,807

1,264 Total non-current assets

142,472

135,754

19,498













Total assets

297,566

301,316

43,280













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

3,046

2,618

376 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

35,381

32,701

4,698 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

9,221

11,062

1,589 Deferred income

523

529

76 Long-term loans, current portion

84

737

106 Notes payable, current portion

6,871

5,219

750 Amounts due to related parties

1,727

2,231

320 Operating lease liabilities

-

2,283

328 Total current liabilities

56,853

57,380

8,243













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

54

17

2 Deferred revenue

1,309

1,009

145 Amounts due to related parties

4,360

3,846

552 Long-term loans

7,456

7,804

1,121 Notes payable

42,735

38,090

5,471 Convertible senior notes

4,712

12,297

1,766 Deferred tax liabilities

4,099

3,273

470 Operating lease liabilities

-

4,486

644 Other non-current liabilities

236

299

44 Total non-current liabilities

64,961

71,121

10,215













Total liabilities

121,814

128,501

18,458













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

716

1,109

159













Equity











Class A Ordinary Shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, 825,000,000 shares authorized, and 27,733,692 shares and 27,381,621 shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019

-

-

- Class B Ordinary Shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, 35,400,000 shares authorized, and 7,201,254 shares and 7,201,254 shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019

-

-

- Additional paid-in capital

33,441

38,714

5,561 Retained earnings

129,246

126,268

18,137 Accumulated other comprehensive income

210

(1,383)

(199) Total Baidu shareholders' equity

162,897

163,599

23,499 Noncontrolling interests

12,139

8,107

1,164 Total equity

175,036

171,706

24,663













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

297,566

301,316

43,280

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions except for share, per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues:

























Online marketing services 21,197

20,434

20,765

2,983

81,912

78,093

11,217 Others 5,998

7,646

8,119

1,166

20,365

29,320

4,212 Total revenues 27,195

28,080

28,884

4,149

102,277

107,413

15,429

















·

·



Operating costs and expenses:

























Cost of revenues(1) 15,611

16,378

15,517

2,229

51,744

62,850

9,028 Selling, general and administrative(1) 5,943

4,657

3,956

568

19,231

19,910

2,860 Research and development(1) 4,529

4,690

4,756

683

15,772

18,346

2,635 Total operating costs and expenses 26,083

25,725

24,229

3,480

86,747

101,106

14,523 Operating income 1,112

2,355

4,655

669

15,530

6,307

906



























Other income (loss):

























Interest income 1,490

1,687

2,096

301

4,451

6,060

870 Interest expense (574)

(788)

(674)

(97)

(1,883)

(2,960)

(425) Foreign exchange income (loss), net (50)

29

35

5

(122)

(33)

(5) Loss from equity method investment (390)

(729)

(94)

(14)

(79)

(1,254)

(180) Other income (loss), net (536)

(9,683)

(664)

(94)

9,428

(8,460)

(1,215) Total other income (loss), net (60)

(9,484)

699

101

11,795

(6,647)

(955)



























Income (loss) before income taxes 1,052

(7,129)

5,354

770

27,325

(340)

(49) Income tax expense 484

934

304

44

4,743

1,948

279 Net income (loss) 568

(8,063)

5,050

726

22,582

(2,288)

(328) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,513)

(1,690)

(1,295)

(185)

(4,991)

(4,345)

(624) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 2,081

(6,373)

6,345

911

27,573

2,057

296























































Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals 10 ADSs):

























-Basic 5.96

(18.37)

18.28

2.63

78.64

5.68

0.82 -Diluted 5.93

(18.37)

18.25

2.62

78.03

5.60

0.80 Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

























-Basic 59.55

(183.74)

182.82

26.26

786.36

56.84

8.16 -Diluted 59.32

(183.74)

182.53

26.22

780.27

55.96

8.04 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:























Basic 34,909,960

34,793,154

34,586,035

34,586,035

34,898,589

34,834,497

34,834,497 Diluted 35,044,338

34,793,154

34,613,834

34,613,834

35,171,043

34,884,854

34,884,854



























(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues 71

70

92

13

224

327

47 Selling, general and administrative 587

336

413

60

1,725

1,768

254 Research and development 884

810

1,073

154

2,727

3,531

507 Total share-based compensation expenses 1,542

1,216

1,578

227

4,676

5,626

808



























(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, 2018 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2019 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2019 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2019 (USD)

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues 20,520 7,028 (353)

27,195

21,010 7,397 (327)

28,080

21,711 7,497 (324)

28,884

3,119 1,077 (47)

4,149 YOY























6% 7%



6%











QOQ























3% 1%



3%



























































Operating costs and expenses:













































Cost of revenues (1) 7,374 8,523 (286)

15,611

8,502 8,176 (300)

16,378

8,215 7,914 (612)

15,517

1,180 1,137 (88)

2,229 Selling, general and administrative (1) 4,790 1,222 (69)

5,943

3,320 1,350 (13)

4,657

2,575 1,400 (19)

3,956

370 201 (3)

568 Research and development (1) 3,923 608 (2)

4,529

3,997 703 (10)

4,690

4,051 711 (6)

4,756

582 102 (1)

683 Total operating costs and expenses 16,087 10,353 (357)

26,083

15,819 10,229 (323)

25,725

14,841 10,025 (637)

24,229

2,132 1,440 (92)

3,480 YOY























(8%) (3%)



(7%)











Cost of revenues























11% (7%)



(1%)











Selling, general and administrative























(46%) 15%



(33%)











Research and development























3% 17%



5%



























































Operating income (loss) 4,433 (3,325) 4

1,112

5,191 (2,832) (4)

2,355

6,870 (2,528) 313

4,655

987 (363) 45

669 YOY























55% (24%)



319%











QOQ























32% (11%)



98%











Operating margin 22% (47%)



4%

25% (38%)



8%

32% (34%)



16%



























































Add: total other income (loss),net (30) (35) 5

(60)

(8,657) (827)



(9,484)

624 75 -

699

90 11 -

101 Less: income tax expense 405 79 -

484

918 16



934

281 23 -

304

41 3 -

44 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI (52) 38 (1,499) (3) (1,513)

(97) 13 (1,606) (3) (1,690)

(220) 18 (1,093) (3) (1,295)

(32) 3 (156) (3) (185) Net income(loss) attributable to Baidu 4,050 (3,477) 1,508

2,081

(4,287) (3,688) 1,602

(6,373)

7,433 (2,494) 1,406

6,345

1,068 (358) 201

911 YOY























84% (28%)



205%











QOQ























- (32%)



-











Net margin 20% (49%)



8%

(20%) (50%)



(23%)

34% (33%)



22%



























































Other Key Metrics：













































Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 5,788 (3,045)



2,747

6,224 (2,529)



3,691

8,492 (2,052)



6,753

1,220 (295)



970 YOY























47% (33%)



146%











QOQ























36% (19%)



83%











Non-GAAP operating margin 28% (43%)



10%

30% (34%)



13%

39% (27%)



23%



























































Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 6,513 (3,196)



4,703

6,310 (3,394)



4,387

9,950 (1,901)



9,193

1,429 (273)



1,320 YOY























53% (41%)



95%











QOQ























58% (44%)



110%











Non-GAAP net margin 32% (45%)



17%

30% (46%)



16%

46% (25%)



32%



























































Adjusted EBITDA 6,870 (2,952)



3,922

7,525 (2,405)



5,116

9,788 (1,926)



8,175

1,406 (277)



1,174 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33% (42%)



14%

36% (33%)



18%

45% (26%)



28%











































































































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues 43 28



71

25 45



70

43 49



92

6 7



13 Selling, general and administrative 435 152



587

207 129



336

220 193



413

32 28



60 Research and development 843 41



884

749 61



810

1,001 72



1,073

144 10



154 Total share-based compensation 1,321 221



1,542

981 235



1,216

1,264 314



1,578

182 45



227 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2018 (RMB)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 (RMB)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 (USD)

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(3)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(3)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(3)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues 78,271 24,989 (983)

102,277

79,711 28,994 (1,292)

107,413

11,450 4,165 (186)

15,429 YOY











2% 16%



5%











YOY excluding revenue from divested businesses(1)











2%





5%















































Operating costs and expenses:

































Cost of revenues (2) 25,370 27,133 (759)

51,744

34,019 30,348 (1,517)

62,850

4,887 4,359 (218)

9,028 Selling, general and administrative (2) 15,310 4,168 (247)

19,231

14,733 5,237 (60)

19,910

2,116 753 (9)

2,860 Research and development (2) 13,783 1,994 (5)

15,772

15,698 2,667 (19)

18,346

2,255 383 (3)

2,635 Total operating costs and expenses 54,463 33,295 (1,011)

86,747

64,450 38,252 (1,596)

101,106

9,258 5,495 (230)

14,523 YOY











18% 15%



17%











Cost of revenues











34% 12%



21%











Selling, general and administrative











(4%) 26%



4%











Research and development











14% 34%



16%















































Operating income (loss) 23,808 (8,306) 28

15,530

15,261 (9,258) 304

6,307

2,192 (1,330) 44

906 YOY











(36%) 11%



(59%)











Operating margin 30% (33%)



15%

19% (32%)



6%















































Add: total other income (loss),net 13,169 (676) (698)

11,795

(5,680) (967) -

(6,647)

(816) (139) -

(955) Less: income tax expense 4,664 79 -

4,743

1,896 52 -

1,948

272 7 -

279 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI (1,292) 49 (3,748) (4) (4,991)

105 46 (4,496) (4) (4,345)

15 7 (646) (4) (624) Net income(loss) attributable to Baidu 33,605 (9,110) 3,078

27,573

7,580 (10,323) 4,800

2,057

1,089 (1,483) 690

296 YOY











(77%) 13%



(93%)











Net margin 43% (36%)



27%

10% (36%)



2%















































Other Key Metrics：

































Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 28,020 (7,623)



20,425

20,311 (7,815)



12,800

2,917 (1,122)



1,839 YOY











(28%) 3%



(37%)











Non-GAAP operating margin 36% (31%)



20%

25% (27%)



12%















































Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 29,059 (8,599)



23,976

22,824 (8,765)



18,182

3,278 (1,258)



2,612 YOY











(21%) 2%



(24%)











Non-GAAP net margin 37% (34%)



23%

29% (30%)



17%















































Adjusted EBITDA 31,438 (7,311)



24,155

25,451 (7,339)



18,416

3,655 (1,054)



2,646 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40% (29%)



24%

32% (25%)



17%



















































































(1) Excluding revenue from divested businesses, which was approximately RMB3.1 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (2) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues 141 83



224

156 171



327

22 25



47 Selling, general and administrative 1,356 369



1,725

1,092 676



1,768

157 97



254 Research and development 2,623 104



2,727

3,293 238



3,531

473 34



507 Total share-based compensation 4,120 556



4,676

4,541 1,085



5,626

652 156



808 (3) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments

































(4) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2018 (RMB)

September 30, 2019 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (USD)

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities 8,409 528 8,937

8,508 293 8,801

8,688 2,343 11,031

1,248 337 1,585 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,146) (6,412) (11,558)

(11,960) (922) (12,882)

10,194 (2,089) 8,105

1,464 (300) 1,164 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,084 6,923 17,007

(1,903) (160) (2,063)

(1,181) (259) (1,440)

(170) (37) (207) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (239) (110) (349)

122 258 380

(254) (178) (432)

(36) (26) (62) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,108 929 14,037

(5,233) (531) (5,764)

17,447 (183) 17,264

2,506 (26) 2,480 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





























At beginning of period 9,959 5,831 15,790

15,315 7,624 22,939

10,082 7,093 17,175

1,448 1,019 2,467 At end of period 23,067 6,760 29,827

10,082 7,093 17,175

27,529 6,910 34,439

3,954 993 4,947































Net cash provided operating activities 8,409 528 8,937

8,508 293 8,801

8,688 2,343 11,031

1,248 337 1,585 Less: Capital expenditures (2,900) (178) (3,078)

(1,031) (181) (1,212)

(652) (232) (884)

(94) (33) (127) Free cash flow 5,509 350 5,859

7,477 112 7,589

8,036 2,111 10,147

1,154 304 1,458

































































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended









December 31, 2018 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (USD)









Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.







Net cash provided by operating activities 33,083 2,884 35,967

24,552 3,906 28,458

3,527 561 4,088







Net cash used in investing activities (13,511) (20,949) (34,460)

(8,225) (11,749) (19,974)

(1,181) (1,688) (2,869)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,393) 23,475 15,082

(11,753) 7,880 (3,873)

(1,688) 1,132 (556)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,285 617 1,902

(112) 113 1

(16) 16 -







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,464 6,027 18,491

4,462 150 4,612

642 21 663







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





























At beginning of period 10,603 733 11,336

23,067 6,760 29,827

3,312 972 4,284







At end of period 23,067 6,760 29,827

27,529 6,910 34,439

3,954 993 4,947







































Net cash provided operating activities 33,083 2,884 35,967

24,552 3,906 28,458

3,527 561 4,088







Less: Capital expenditures (8,160) (612) (8,772)

(5,688) (740) (6,428)

(817) (106) (923)







Free cash flow 24,923 2,272 27,195

18,864 3,166 22,030

2,710 455 3,165







































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2018 (RMB)

September 30, 2019 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (USD)

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income (loss) 4,433 (3,325) 1,112

5,191 (2,832) 2,355

6,870 (2,528) 4,655

987 (363) 669 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,321 221 1,542

981 235 1,216

1,264 314 1,578

182 45 227 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 34 59 93

52 68 120

358 162 520

51 23 74 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 5,788 (3,045) 2,747

6,224 (2,529) 3,691

8,492 (2,052) 6,753

1,220 (295) 970































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets 1,082 93 1,175

1,301 124 1,425

1,296 126 1,422

186 18 204 Adjusted EBITDA 6,870 (2,952) 3,922

7,525 (2,405) 5,116

9,788 (1,926) 8,175

1,406 (277) 1,174































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 4,050 (3,477) 2,081

(4,287) (3,688) (6,373)

7,433 (2,494) 6,345

1,068 (358) 911 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,319 221 1,444

974 235 1,106

1,257 314 1,433

181 45 206 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)(4) 19 47 46

21 50 47

15 131 88

2 19 13 Add: Disposal gain(4) 282 - 282

- - -

445 - 445

64 - 64 Add: Impairment of long-term investments(4) 185 - 185

8,023 - 8,023

465 141 544

66 20 78 Add: Fair value change of long-term investments(4) 16 13 23

745 1 745

(60) (1) (61)

(9) - (9) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(4) 642 - 642

834 8 839

395 8 399

57 1 57 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 6,513 (3,196) 4,703

6,310 (3,394) 4,387

9,950 (1,901) 9,193

1,429 (273) 1,320































Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS



5.93





(18.37)





18.25





2.62 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests



0.01





0.06





0.06





0.01 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS



7.48





30.92





8.23





1.18 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS



13.42





12.61





26.54





3.81































































(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects. (3) Non-GAAP measures are adjusted retroactively to exclude: 1) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations ; and 2) share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets not on their books, resulting from equity method pick-up; and 3) fair value change of the investees' long-term investments, net of tax, as follows: (4) Net of related tax impact































Non-GAAP operating income, previously reported 5,754 (3,104) 2,654

6,172 (2,597) 3,571

8,134 (2,214) 6,233

1,169 (318) 896 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 34 59 93

52 68 120

358 162 520

51 23 74 Non-GAAP operating income, revised 5,788 (3,045) 2,747

6,224 (2,529) 3,691

8,492 (2,052) 6,753

1,220 (295) 970































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, previously reported 6,458 (3,243) 4,621

6,052 (3,452) 4,098

9,847 (2,040) 9,013

1,414 (293) 1,294 Add: Adjustments relating to equity-method investments, net of tax 36 - 36

237 8 242

88 8 92

13 1 13 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1), net of tax 19 47 46

21 50 47

15 131 88

2 19 13 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, revised 6,513 (3,196) 4,703

6,310 (3,394) 4,387

9,950 (1,901) 9,193

1,429 (273) 1,320































Adjusted EBITDA, previously reported 6,887 (2,877) 3,970

7,542 (2,345) 5,153

9,803 (1,549) 8,208

1,408 (223) 1,179 Less: Adjustments to amortization/impairment of intangible assets (17) (75) (48)

(17) (60) (37)

(15) (377) (33)

(2) (54) (5) Adjusted EBITDA, revised 6,870 (2,952) 3,922

7,525 (2,405) 5,116

9,788 (1,926) 8,175

1,406 (277) 1,174

Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)



Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2018 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (RMB)

December 31, 2019 (USD)



Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income (loss)

23,808 (8,306) 15,530

15,261 (9,258) 6,307

2,192 (1,330) 906 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

4,120 556 4,676

4,541 1,085 5,626

652 156 808 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

92 127 219

509 358 867

73 52 125 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

28,020 (7,623) 20,425

20,311 (7,815) 12,800

2,917 (1,122) 1,839

























Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

3,418 312 3,730

5,140 476 5,616

738 68 807 Adjusted EBITDA

31,438 (7,311) 24,155

25,451 (7,339) 18,416

3,655 (1,054) 2,646

























Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

33,605 (9,110) 27,573

7,580 (10,323) 2,057

1,089 (1,483) 296 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

4,118 556 4,454

4,515 1,085 5,126

649 156 736 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)(4)

59 104 123

71 282 226

10 41 32 Add: Disposal gain(4)

(6,388) - (5,684)

233 1 234

33 - 34 Add: Impairment of long-term investments(4)

566 - 566

8,929 164 9,031

1,283 24 1,298 Add: Fair value change of long-term investments(4)

(4,124) (149) (4,279)

(658) (1) (660)

(95) - (95) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(4)

1,223 - 1,223

2,154 27 2,168

309 4 311 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

29,059 (8,599) 23,976

22,824 (8,765) 18,182

3,278 (1,258) 2,612

























Diluted earnings per ADS





78.03





5.60





0.80 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.37





0.22





0.03 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





(10.23)





46.22





6.65 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS





68.17





52.04





7.48



















































(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects. (3) Non-GAAP measures are adjusted retroactively to exclude: 1) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations ; and 2) share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets not on their books, resulting from equity method pick-up; and 3) fair value change of the investees' long-term investments, net of tax, as follows: (4) Net of related tax impact

























Non-GAAP operating income, previously reported

27,928 (7,750) 20,206

19,802 (8,173) 11,933

2,844 (1,174) 1,714 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

92 127 219

509 358 867

73 52 125 Non-GAAP operating income, revised

28,020 (7,623) 20,425

20,311 (7,815) 12,800

2,917 (1,122) 1,839

























Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, previously reported

28,471 (8,703) 23,324

21,841 (9,074) 17,030

3,137 (1,303) 2,446 Add: Adjustments relating to equity-method investments, net of tax

529 - 529

912 27 926

131 4 134 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1), net of tax

59 104 123

71 282 226

10 41 32 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, revised

29,059 (8,599) 23,976

22,824 (8,765) 18,182

3,278 (1,258) 2,612

























Adjusted EBITDA, previously reported

31,503 (7,091) 24,315

25,512 (6,768) 18,569

3,664 (972) 2,668 Less: Adjustments to amortization/impairment of intangible assets

(65) (220) (160)

(61) (571) (153)

(9) (82) (22) Adjusted EBITDA, revised

31,438 (7,311) 24,155

25,451 (7,339) 18,416

3,655 (1,054) 2,646

