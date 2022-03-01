Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Baidu, Inc.

Mar 01, 2022, 03:30 ET

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy."

"Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights[1]

Baidu, Inc.

(In millions except per 

Q4

Q3

Q4



FY

FY


ADS, unaudited)

2020

2021

2021

YOY

2020

2021

YOY

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


RMB

RMB

US$

Total revenues

30,263

31,921

33,088

5,192

9%

107,074

124,493

19,536

16%
















Operating income 

4,977

2,308

1,958

307

(61%)

14,340

10,518

1,651

(27%)

Operating income (non-
GAAP)2

7,055

4,708

4,307

676

(39%)

21,732

19,030

2,986

(12%)
















Net income (loss) to Baidu

5,174

(16,559)

1,715

269

(67%)

22,472

10,226

1,605

(54%)

Net income to Baidu (non-
GAAP)2

6,868

5,090

4,084

641

(41%)

22,020

18,830

2,955

(14%)
















Diluted earnings (loss) per
ADS

15.05

(48.18)

4.51

0.71

(70%)

64.98

28.07

4.40

(57%)

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-
GAAP)2

20.08

14.66

11.60

1.82

(42%)

63.93

53.53

8.40

(16%)
















Adjusted EBITDA2

8,564

5,962

5,757

903

(33%)

27,503

24,914

3,910

(9%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 

28%

19%

17%

17%


26%

20%

20%

































[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021, as
set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are
provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).


Baidu Core

Q4

Q3

Q4



FY

FY


(In millions, unaudited)

2020

2021

2021

YOY

2020

2021

YOY

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


RMB

RMB

US$

Total revenues

23,111

24,661

25,978

4,077

12%

78,684

95,163

14,933

21%
















Operating income

6,320

3,718

2,958

464

(53%)

20,538

15,142

2,376

(26%)

Operating income (non-
GAAP) 2

8,031

5,823

4,847

761

(40%)

26,366

22,201

3,484

(16%)
















Net income (loss) to Baidu
Core

6,036

(15,625)

2,656

417

(56%)

26,524

13,557

2,127

(49%)

Net income to Baidu Core
(non-GAAP) 2

7,533

5,855

4,625

726

(39%)

25,192

21,292

3,341

(15%)
















Adjusted EBITDA2

9,422

6,994

6,210

974

(34%)

31,656

27,682

4,344

(13%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41%

28%

24%

24%


40%

29%

29%

Other Highlights

Corporate

  • Baidu returned US$615 million to shareholders under its 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the cumulative repurchase to approximately US$1.2 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the Company had returned approximately US$2.9 billion to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program.
  • Baidu's ESG rankings were further improved in 2021. Our MSCI ESG rating was upgraded three times in two years to achieve BBB, and our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating was ranked Top 18 among 234 Internet Software and Services companies globally.

AI Cloud

  • Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 35 cities, up from 14 cities a year ago, based on contract amounts of over RMB10 million, as of the end of 2021.
  • Baidu was once again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's first half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market.
  • PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.06 million and has served 157,000 businesses, as of the end of 2021. Developers have created 476,000 models on PaddlePaddle by the end of 2021.

Intelligent Driving

  • Rides provided by Apollo Go almost doubled sequentially, and reached around 213,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, has begun to charge fees for the autonomous ride-hailing services on open roads on November 25, 2021, in Beijing;  February 18, 2022, in Chongqing; and February 27, 2022, in Yangquan.   
  • Apollo Go expanded into Chongqing, Shenzhen and Yangquan, and is now available in eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Changsha, Cangzhou and Yangquan.
  • Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, completed its Series A financing, raising nearly US$400 million.

Other Growth Initiatives

  • Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for the first nine months of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • In December, Baidu App's MAUs reached 622 million, up 14% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached 82%.
  • Managed Page continued to account for over 40% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

iQIYI

  • iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 33.1 billion (US$5.19 billion), increasing 9% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.0 billion (US$4.08 billion), increasing 12% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.1 billion (US$3.00 billion), up 1% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.9 billion (US$1.08 billion), up 63% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), decreasing 1% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 17.3 billion (US$2.71 billion), increasing 19% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.5 billion (US$1.01 billion), increasing 27% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing and personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), increasing 30% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense.

Operating income was RMB 2.0 billion (US$307 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.0 billion (US$464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 11%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.3 billion (US$676 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.8 billion (US$761 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Total other income, net was RMB 407 million (US$64 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 891 million from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion (US$203 million), increasing 26% year over year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 1.7 billion (US$269 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 4.51 (US$0.71). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 2.7 billion (US$417 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 10%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.1 billion (US$641 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.60 (US$1.82). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.6 billion (US$726 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.8 billion (US$903 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.2 billion (US$974 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%. 

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 190.9 billion (US$29.96 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 186.5 billion (US$29.27 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 477 million (US$75 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 1.6 billion (US$251 million).

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total revenues were RMB 124.5 billion (US$19.54 billion), increasing 16% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 95.2 billion (US$14.93 billion), increasing 21% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 74.0 billion (US$11.60 billion), increasing 12% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 21.2 billion (US$3.33 billion), up 71% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 30.6 billion (US$4.80 billion), increasing 3% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 64.3 billion (US$10.09 billion), increasing 17% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 24.7 billion (US$3.88 billion), increasing 37% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agencies.

Research and development expenses were RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion), increasing 28% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 10.5 billion (US$1.65 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 15.1 billion (US$2.38 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 19.0 billion (US$2.99 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 22.2 billion (US$3.48 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB 260 million (US$40 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 4.3 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Total other income, net was RMB 8.8 billion for 2020, which included a fair value gain of RMB 11.6 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 2.6 billion from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB 3.2 billion (US$500 million), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 10.2 billion (US$1.61 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 28.07 (US$4.40). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 13.6 billion (US$2.13 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.8 billion (US$2.96 billion), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 53.53 (US$8.40). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 21.3 billion (US$3.34 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 22%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 27.7 billion (US$4.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%. 

Free cash flow was RMB 9.2 billion (US$1.45 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 15.4 billion (US$2.42 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7885275

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7885275".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 10, 2022:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID:

7885275

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertisingagencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

Baidu, Inc. 














Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)












(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)














Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021


RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

 Revenues: 














   Online marketing services 

20,708

21,050

20,723

3,252

72,840

80,695

12,663

   Others 

9,555

10,871

12,365

1,940

34,234

43,798

6,873

 Total revenues  

30,263

31,921

33,088

5,192

107,074

124,493

19,536
















 Costs and expenses: 














     Cost of revenues(1)

14,522

16,126

17,289

2,713

55,158

64,314

10,092

     Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,094

7,320

6,451

1,012

18,063

24,723

3,879

     Research and development(1)

5,670

6,167

7,390

1,160

19,513

24,938

3,914

 Total costs and expenses 

25,286

29,613

31,130

4,885

92,734

113,975

17,885

 Operating income 

4,977

2,308

1,958

307

14,340

10,518

1,651
















 Other income (loss): 














    Interest income 

1,308

1,462

1,514

238

5,358

5,551

871

    Interest expense 

(777)

(880)

(873)

(137)

(3,103)

(3,421)

(537)

    Foreign exchange (loss) income, net 

(346)

7

(27)

(4)

(660)

100

16

    Share of losses from equity method investments 

(151)

(4)

(773)

(121)

(2,248)

(932)

(146)

    Others, net 

499

(22,079)

566

88

9,403

(1,038)

(164)

 Total other income (loss), net 

533

(21,494)

407

64

8,750

260

40
















 Income (loss) before income taxes 

5,510

(19,186)

2,365

371

23,090

10,778

1,691

 Income tax expense (benefit) 

1,026

(1,839)

1,295

203

4,064

3,187

500

 Net income (loss)  

4,484

(17,347)

1,070

168

19,026

7,591

1,191

 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(690)

(788)

(645)

(101)

(3,446)

(2,635)

(414)

 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 

5,174

(16,559)

1,715

269

22,472

10,226

1,605
































Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):












 -Basic

15.28

(48.18)

4.57

0.72

65.54

28.64

4.49

 -Diluted

15.05

(48.18)

4.51

0.71

64.98

28.07

4.40

Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:












 -Basic

1.91

(6.02)

0.57

0.09

8.19

3.58

0.56

 -Diluted

1.88

(6.02)

0.56

0.09

8.12

3.51

0.55

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding  (in millions):










 -Basic 

2,695

2,778

2,780

2,780

2,732

2,758

2,758

 -Diluted

2,735

2,778

2,816

2,816

2,756

2,814

2,814
















(1)  Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:












   Cost of revenues 

91

74

134

21

360

399

62

   Selling, general and administrative 

480

353

533

83

1,897

1,840

289

   Research and development 

1,408

921

1,426

224

4,471

4,817

756

   Total share-based compensation expenses 

1,979

1,348

2,093

328

6,728

7,056

1,107
















(2)  All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. 





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In millions, unaudited)














December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2021

2021


RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS





    Current assets:





   Cash and cash equivalents

35,782

36,850

5,783

   Restricted cash

758

10,821

1,697

   Short-term investments, net

126,402

143,243

22,478

   Accounts receivable, net

8,668

9,981

1,566

   Amounts due from related parties

726

1,368

215

   Other current assets, net

11,006

11,052

1,735

    Total current assets

183,342

213,315

33,474







    Non-current assets:





   Fixed assets, net

17,508

23,027

3,613

   Licensed copyrights, net

6,435

7,258

1,139

   Produced content, net

6,556

10,951

1,718

   Intangible assets, net

2,022

1,689

265

   Goodwill

22,248

22,605

3,547

   Long-term investments, net

76,233

67,332

10,566

   Amounts due from related parties

3,438

3,487

547

   Deferred tax assets, net

1,674

2,372

372

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,804

12,065

1,894

   Other non-current assets

3,448

15,933

2,501

    Total non-current assets

149,366

166,719

26,162







Total assets

332,708

380,034

59,636







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

   Current liabilities:





      Short-term loans

3,016

4,168

654

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,716

41,384

6,494

   Customer deposits and deferred revenue

12,626

13,706

2,151

   Deferred income

158

97

15

   Long-term loans, current portion

7,427

2

-

   Convertible senior notes, current portion

4,752

-

-

   Notes payable, current portion

-

10,505

1,648

   Amounts due to related parties

1,324

1,764

277

   Operating lease liabilities

2,366

2,862

450

    Total current liabilities

68,385

74,488

11,689







    Non-current liabilities:





   Deferred income

97

129

20

   Deferred revenue

686

223

35

   Amounts due to related parties

3,543

3,268

513

   Long-term loans

-

12,629

1,982

   Notes payable

48,408

43,120

6,766

   Convertible senior notes

11,927

12,652

1,985

   Deferred tax liabilities

3,067

3,286

516

   Operating lease liabilities

4,693

5,569

874

   Other non-current liabilities

59

718

112

    Total non-current liabilities

72,480

81,594

12,803







Total liabilities

140,865

156,082

24,492







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,102

7,148

1,122







Equity





    Total Baidu shareholders' equity

182,696

211,459

33,183

    Noncontrolling interests

6,045

5,345

839

Total equity

188,741

216,804

34,022







Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
interests, and equity

332,708

380,034

59,636







Baidu, Inc. 
























Selected Information
























(In millions, unaudited)




















































Three months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended
September 30, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended
December 31, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended
December 31, 2021 (US$)


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Total revenues 

23,111

7,458

(306)

30,263

24,661

7,589

(329)

31,921

25,978

7,389

(279)

33,088

4,077

1,159

(44)

5,192

  YOY












12%

(1%)

9%






  QOQ












5%

(3%)

4%
































Costs and expenses: 
























  Cost of revenues (1)

7,997

6,785

(260)

14,522

9,370

7,028

(272)

16,126

11,017

6,507

(235)

17,289

1,729

1,021

(37)

2,713

  Selling, general and administrative (1)

3,787

1,317

(10)

5,094

6,089

1,246

(15)

7,320

5,377

1,093

(19)

6,451

844

172

(4)

1,012

  Research and development (1)

5,007

663

-

5,670

5,484

683

-

6,167

6,626

764

-

7,390

1,040

120

-

1,160

Total costs and expenses 

16,791

8,765

(270)

25,286

20,943

8,957

(287)

29,613

23,020

8,364

(254)

31,130

3,613

1,313

(41)

4,885

  YOY 
























  Cost of revenues 












38%

(4%)

19%






  Selling, general and administrative 












42%

(17%)

27%






  Research and development 












32%

15%

30%






  Cost and expenses












37%

(5%)

23%
































Operating income (loss)

6,320

(1,307)

(36)

4,977

3,718

(1,368)

(42)

2,308

2,958

(975)

(25)

1,958

464

(154)

(3)

307

  YOY












(53%)

(25%)

(61%)






  QOQ












(20%)

(29%)

(15%)






Operating margin 

27%

(18%)

16%

15%

(18%)

7%

11%

(13%)

6%
































  Add: total other income (loss), net

774

(241)

-

533

(21,163)

(331)

-

(21,494)

1,161

(754)

-

407

182

(118)

-

64

  Less: income tax expense (benefit)

1,042

(16)

-

1,026

(1,848)

9

-

(1,839)

1,258

37

-

1,295

197

6

-

203

  Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

16

16

(722)

(3)

(690)

28

22

(838)

(3)

(788)

205

10

(860)

(3)

(645)

32

2

(135)

(3)

(101)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

6,036

(1,548)

686

5,174

(15,625)

(1,730)

796

(16,559)

2,656

(1,776)

835

1,715

417

(280)

132

269

  YOY












(56%)

15%

(67%)






  QOQ












-

3%

-






Net margin 

26%

(21%)

17%

(63%)

(23%)

(52%)

10%

(24%)

5%
































Non-GAAP financial measures:
























Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

8,031

(940)

7,055

5,823

(1,073)

4,708

4,847

(515)

4,307

761

(82)

676

  YOY












(40%)

(45%)

(39%)






  QOQ












(17%)

(52%)

(9%)






Operating margin (non-GAAP)

35%

(13%)

23%

24%

(14%)

15%

19%

(7%)

13%
































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
(non-GAAP)

7,533

(1,177)

6,868

5,855

(1,400)

5,090

4,625

(1,001)

4,084

726

(158)

641

  YOY












(39%)

(15%)

(41%)






  QOQ












(21%)

(29%)

(20%)






Net margin (non-GAAP)

33%

(16%)

23%

24%

(18%)

16%

18%

(14%)

12%
































Adjusted EBITDA

9,422

(822)

8,564

6,994

(990)

5,962

6,210

(428)

5,757

974

(68)

903

  YOY












(34%)

(48%)

(33%)






  QOQ












(11%)

(57%)

(3%)






Adjusted EBITDA margin 

41%

(11%)

28%

28%

(13%)

19%

24%

(6%)

17%
































(1)  Includes share-based compensation as follows:






















   Cost of revenues 

46

45

91

34

40

74

90

44

134

14

7

21

   Selling, general and administrative 

255

225

480

196

157

353

396

137

533

62

21

83

   Research and development 

1,329

79

1,408

837

84

921

1,343

83

1,426

211

13

224

   Total share-based compensation 

1,630

349

1,979

1,067

281

1,348

1,829

264

2,093

287

41

328

 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments 






















 (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 





















Baidu, Inc. 


















Selected Information


















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)

Twelve months ended
December 31, 2021 (RMB)

Twelve months ended
December 31, 2021 (US$)


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Total revenues 

78,684

29,707

(1,317)

107,074

95,163

30,554

-1,224

124,493

14,933

4,795

(192)

19,536

  YOY






21%

3%

16%














































Costs and expenses: 


















  Cost of revenues (1)

28,368

27,884

-1,094

55,158

37,838

27,513

-1,037

64,314

5,937

4,317

(162)

10,092

  Selling, general and administrative (1)

12,931

5,188

(56)

18,063

20,040

4,725

(42)

24,723

3,145

742

(8)

3,879

  Research and development (1)

16,847

2,676

(10)

19,513

22,143

2,795

-

24,938

3,475

439

-

3,914

Total costs and expenses 

58,146

35,748

-1,160

92,734

80,021

35,033

-1,079

113,975

12,557

5,498

(170)

17,885

  YOY 


















  Cost of revenues 






33%

(1%)

17%






  Selling, general and administrative 






55%

(9%)

37%






  Research and development 






31%

4%

28%






  Cost and expenses






38%

(2%)

23%


























Operating income (loss)

20,538

(6,041)

(157)

14,340

15,142

(4,479)

(145)

10,518

2,376

(703)

(22)

1,651

  YOY






(26%)

(26%)

(27%)






Operating margin 

26%

(20%)

13%

16%

(15%)

8%


























  Add: total other income (loss),net

9,693

(943)

-

8,750

1,793

(1,533)

-

260

281

(241)

-

40

  Less: income tax expense

4,041

23

-

4,064

3,090

97

-

3,187

485

15

-

500

  Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(334)

31

-3,143

(3)

(3,446)

288

61

(2,984)

(3)

(2,635)

45

10

(469)

(3)

(414)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

26,524

(7,038)

2,986

22,472

13,557

(6,170)

2,839

10,226

2,127

(969)

447

1,605

  YOY






(49%)

(12%)

(54%)






Net margin 

34%

(24%)

21%

14%

(20%)

8%


























Non-GAAP financial measures:


















Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

26,366

(4,477)

21,732

22,201

(3,026)

19,030

3,484

(476)

2,986

  YOY






(16%)

(32%)

(12%)






Operating margin (non-GAAP)

34%

(15%)

20%

23%

(10%)

15%


























Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
(non-GAAP)

25,192

(5,444)

22,020

21,292

(4,487)

18,830

3,341

(705)

2,955

  YOY






(15%)

(18%)

(14%)






Net margin (non-GAAP)

32%

(18%)

21%

22%

(15%)

15%


























Adjusted EBITDA

31,656

(3,996)

27,503

27,682

(2,623)

24,914

4,344

(412)

3,910

  YOY






(13%)

(34%)

(9%)






Adjusted EBITDA margin 

40%

(13%)

26%

29%

(9%)

20%


























(1)  Includes share-based compensation as follows:
















   Cost of revenues 

158

202

360

226

173

399

35

27

62

   Selling, general and administrative 

1,046

851

1,897

1,122

718

1,840

176

113

289

   Research and development 

4,154

317

4,471

4,489

328

4,817

705

51

756

   Total share-based compensation 

5,358

1,370

6,728

5,837

1,219

7,056

916

191

1,107

 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments 
















 (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 















Baidu, Inc. 















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In millions,unaudited)


































Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 


December 31, 2020 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)


 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

7,546

(1,519)

6,027

5,436

(2,081)

3,355

5,809

(1,095)

4,714

912

(172)

740

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 

(1,196)

281

(915)

(15,857)

1,885

(13,972)

(50)

2,097

2,047

(8)

329

321

Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

4,185

8,392

12,577

7,744

867

8,611

(4,662)

(5,239)

(9,901)

(732)

(822)

(1,554)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(209)

(32)

(241)

(47)

(21)

(68)

(589)

(74)

(663)

(92)

(12)

(104)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash 

10,326

7,122

17,448

(2,724)

650

(2,074)

508

(4,311)

(3,803)

80

(677)

(597)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash















  At beginning of period

15,273

3,819

19,092

46,812

6,736

53,548

44,088

7,386

51,474

6,918

1,159

8,077

  At end of period

25,599

10,941

36,540

44,088

7,386

51,474

44,596

3,075

47,671

6,998

482

7,480

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

7,546

(1,519)

6,027

5,436

(2,081)

3,355

5,809

(1,095)

4,714

912

(172)

740

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,151)

(27)

(2,178)

(2,548)

(116)

(2,664)

(4,213)

(24)

(4,237)

(661)

(4)

(665)

Free cash flow

5,395

(1,546)

3,849

2,888

(2,197)

691

1,596

(1,119)

477

251

(176)

75

















Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.




























Baidu, Inc. 











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In millions,unaudited)


























Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended


December 31, 2020 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)


 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

29,611

(5,411)

24,200

26,074

(5,952)

20,122

4,092

(934)

3,158

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 

(27,711)

159

(27,552)

(32,706)

1,262

(31,444)

(5,132)

198

(4,934)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,709)

9,374

5,665

26,355

(2,959)

23,396

4,135

(464)

3,671

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(121)

(91)

(212)

(726)

(217)

(943)

(114)

(34)

(148)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash 

(1,930)

4,031

2,101

18,997

(7,866)

11,131

2,981

(1,234)

1,747

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











  At beginning of period

27,529

6,910

34,439

25,599

10,941

36,540

4,017

1,716

5,733

  At end of period

25,599

10,941

36,540

44,596

3,075

47,671

6,998

482

7,480













Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

29,611

(5,411)

24,200

26,074

(5,952)

20,122

4,092

(934)

3,158

Less: Capital expenditures

(4,843)

(241)

(5,084)

(10,634)

(262)

(10,896)

(1,669)

(41)

(1,710)

Free cash flow

24,768

(5,652)

19,116

15,440

(6,214)

9,226

2,423

(975)

1,448


























Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.




















Baidu, Inc. 















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures  








(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)


































Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 


December 31, 2020 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Operating income (loss)

6,320

(1,307)

4,977

3,718

(1,368)

2,308

2,958

(975)

1,958

464

(154)

307

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,630

349

1,979

1,067

281

1,348

1,829

264

2,093

287

41

328

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

81

18

99

62

14

76

60

17

77

10

3

13

Add: Contingent loss(5)

-

-

-

976

-

976

-

-

-

-

-

-

Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

179

179

-

28

28

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

8,031

(940)

7,055

5,823

(1,073)

4,708

4,847

(515)

4,307

761

(82)

676

















Add:  Depreciation of fixed assets

1,391

118

1,509

1,171

83

1,254

1,363

87

1,450

213

14

227

Adjusted EBITDA

9,422

(822)

8,564

6,994

(990)

5,962

6,210

(428)

5,757

974

(68)

903

















Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

6,036

(1,548)

5,174

(15,625)

(1,730)

(16,559)

2,656

(1,776)

1,715

417

(280)

269

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,618

349

1,802

1,086

281

1,231

1,805

264

1,941

284

41

305

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

67

18

78

55

14

63

55

17

65

10

3

10

Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(28)

-

(28)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Add: Impairment of long-term investments

147

-

147

3,187

29

3,202

752

139

824

117

22

129

Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(380)

(1)

(380)

18,970

8

18,974

(1,339)

2

(1,337)

(210)

-

(210)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

250

9

256

36

3

38

430

177

521

67

28

83

Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

-

-

-

90

-

90

50

-

50

8

-

8

Add: Contingent loss(5)

-

-

-

976

-

976

-

-

-

-

-

-

Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

179

92

-

28

14

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(177)

(4)

(181)

(2,920)

(5)

(2,925)

216

(3)

213

33

-

33

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,533

(1,177)

6,868

5,855

(1,400)

5,090

4,625

(1,001)

4,084

726

(158)

641

















Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS


15.05


(48.18)


4.51


0.71

Add:  Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests


0.08


0.49


0.36


0.06

Add:  Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS


4.95


62.35


6.73


1.05

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)


20.08


14.66


11.60


1.82

















(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of
their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares.

(3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.

(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.













(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.









(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.

Baidu, Inc. 











Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures  




(In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)
























Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended


December 31, 2020 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Operating income (loss)

20,538

(6,041)

14,340

15,142

(4,479)

10,518

2,376

(703)

1,651

Add:  Share-based compensation expenses

5,358

1,370

6,728

5,837

1,219

7,056

916

191

1,107

Add:  Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

470

194

664

246

55

301

39

8

47

Add:  Contingent loss(5)

-

-

-

976

-

976

153

-

153

Add:   iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

-

-

-

-

179

179

-

28

28

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

26,366

(4,477)

21,732

22,201

(3,026)

19,030

3,484

(476)

2,986













Add:  Depreciation of fixed assets

5,290

481

5,771

5,481

403

5,884

860

64

924

Adjusted EBITDA

31,656

(3,996)

27,503

27,682

(2,623)

24,914

4,344

(412)

3,910













Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

26,524

(7,038)

22,472

13,557

(6,170)

10,226

2,127

(969)

1,605

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

5,324

1,370

6,078

5,814

1,219

6,444

912

191

1,011

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

355

194

479

220

55

251

35

9

39

Add: Disposal loss (gain)

210

-

210

-

(45)

(28)

-

(7)

(4)

Add: Impairment of long-term investments

2,534

74

2,577

4,144

170

4,232

650

27

664

Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments

(12,078)

(40)

(12,103)

(2,734)

(87)

(2,778)

(429)

(14)

(436)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

2,447

32

2,467

1,249

192

1,349

196

30

212

Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

-

-

-

140

-

140

22

-

22

Add: Contingent loss(5)

-

-

-

976

-

976

153

-

153

Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

-

-

-

-

179

92

-

28

14

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(124)

(36)

(160)

(2,074)

-

(2,074)

(325)

-

(325)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

25,192

(5,444)

22,020

21,292

(4,487)

18,830

3,341

(705)

2,955













Diluted earnings per ADS


64.98


28.07


4.40

Add:  Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests


0.26


1.00


0.16

Add:  Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS


(1.31)


24.46


3.84

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)


63.93


53.53


8.40


























(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the
investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price
higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects.

(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments

(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.

(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.

(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.

