Baidu Announces Management Rotation

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced certain management rotation. Mr. Rong Luo will be serving as Executive Vice President in charge of the Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG), and no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Concurrently, Mr. Junjie He has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, transitioning from his current position as Senior Vice President and Head of the Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG). This management rotation underscores Baidu's ongoing commitment to fostering executive leadership development, optimizing organizational structure and supporting Baidu's long-term growth objectives.

"On behalf of the board of directors and senior management, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Rong Luo to his new role as head of the Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group, and we are confident that his leadership will continue to be instrumental in this position. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Luo for his significant contributions as our Chief Financial Officer over the past few years. In addition, we will have Mr. Junjie He join our management team with his new role as the Company's Interim CFO, and we believe his extensive experience in management, investment and finance will be invaluable in driving Baidu's strategic initiatives going forward," said Mr. Robin Yanhong Li, Baidu's co-founder and CEO.

Mr. Junjie He joined Baidu in June 2019 and has served as a Senior Vice President of the Company and the head of the Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG) since May 2022. Prior to that, Mr. He oversaw Baidu's M&A (Mergers & Acquisition), SIM (Strategic Investment Management), SOM (Sales Operation and Management), and FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis) departments. Prior to joining Baidu, Mr. He had rich work experience with investment firms including China International Capital Corporation (CICC), CITIC Private Equity and Warburg Pincus. Mr. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 2007.

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

