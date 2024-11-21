Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Baidu Core's flattish third quarter top line reflected the ongoing weakness in our online marketing business, offset by the growth of our AI Cloud business. Our strong AI capabilities are gaining broader market recognition, as evidenced by increasing adoption of ERNIE. In intelligent driving, Apollo Go continues to lead the global autonomous ride-hailing market, hitting another milestone with our sixth-generation autonomous vehicle now operating on public roads across multiple cities in China," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Despite the near-term pressures, we remain steadfast in our AI-focused strategy and are confident in our long-term trajectory. As we further scale AI, we are emboldened to find how it can drive innovations and create value for consumers, enterprises and society at large."

"Our relentless focus on cost control helped support our third quarter results. Baidu Core's operating margins remained stable as we managed to further optimize costs and realize more cost efficiencies between business units," said Junjie He, Interim CFO of Baidu. "AI Cloud continued to show healthy and sustainable development in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Apollo Go continued to make operational strides, underpinning our confidence in the validity of the fully autonomous ride hailing business model."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights [1]









































Baidu, Inc.







(In millions except per ADS, unaudited) Q3

Q2

Q3







2023

2024

2024

YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$





























Total revenues 34,447

33,931

33,557 4,782

(3 %)

(1 %)





















Operating income 6,274

5,944

5,925 844

(6 %)

(0 %) Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 7,596

7,500

7,014 999

(8 %)

(6 %)





















Net income to Baidu 6,681

5,488

7,632 1,088

14 %

39 % Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 7,267

7,396

5,886 839

(19 %)

(20 %)





















Diluted earnings per ADS 18.22

15.01

21.60 3.08

19 %

44 % Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 20.40

21.02

16.60 2.37

(19 %)

(21 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 9,505

9,147

8,733 1,244

(8 %)

(5 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 %

27 %

26 % 26 %































Baidu Core







(In millions, unaudited) Q3

Q2

Q3







2023

2024

2024

YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$





























Total revenues 26,572

26,687

26,524 3,780

(0 %)

(1 %)





















Operating income 5,498

5,608

5,694 811

4 %

2 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,672

7,005

6,652 948

(0 %)

(5 %)





















Net income to Baidu Core 6,436

5,462

7,536 1,074

17 %

38 % Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 6,956

7,290

5,676 809

(18 %)

(22 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 8,513

8,617

8,336 1,188

(2 %)

(3 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 32 %

32 %

31 % 31 %



















































[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.0176 as of September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

In October 2024 , Baidu was upgraded from the prior 'BBB' rating to an 'A' rating by MSCI ESG Research.

, Baidu was upgraded from the prior 'BBB' rating to an 'A' rating by MSCI ESG Research. Baidu returned US$161 million to shareholders since early Q3 2024, bringing the cumulative repurchase to US$1.4 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.

AI Cloud

PaddlePaddle and ERNIE developer community grew to 18.1 million in November 2024 .

. In November 2024 , ERNIE handled approximately 1.5 billion API calls daily, a significant jump from 600 million in August.

, ERNIE handled approximately 1.5 billion API calls daily, a significant jump from 600 million in August. In the third quarter of 2024, Baidu expanded the ERNIE family with two enhanced lightweight models, Speed Pro and Lite Pro.

Baidu AI Cloud was ranked the No.1 AI cloud provider for the fifth consecutive year, according to IDC's 2023 report on China's AI public cloud market, issued in August 2024 .

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided 988K rides in the third quarter of 2024, up 20% year over year. As of October 28, 2024 , the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 8 million.

rides in the third quarter of 2024, up 20% year over year. As of , the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 8 million. During the third quarter of 2024, rides provided by Apollo Go's fully driverless vehicles accounted for over 70% of total rides nationwide. The proportion of fully driverless rides further increased to 80% in October 2024 .

. Our sixth generation autonomous vehicle, the RT6, is now operating on public roads in multiple cities in China .

Mobile Ecosystem

In September 2024 , Baidu App's MAUs reached 704 million, up 6% year over year.

, Baidu App's MAUs reached 704 million, up 6% year over year. Managed Page accounted for 51% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB33.6 billion ($4.78 billion), decreasing 3% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB26.5 billion ( $3.78 billion ), which was basically flat from last year; online marketing revenue was RMB18.8 billion ( $2.68 billion ), decreasing 4% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB7.7 billion ( $1.10 billion ), up 12% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.

was ( ), which was basically flat from last year; was ( ), decreasing 4% year over year, and was ( ), up 12% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB7.2 billion ( $1.03 billion ), decreasing 10% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB16.4 billion ($2.34 billion), increasing 1% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and costs related to AI Cloud business, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses and cost of goods sold.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.9 billion ($836 million), increasing 2% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.4 billion ($765 million), decreasing 12% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB5.9 billion ($844 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB5.7 billion ($811 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 21%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB7.0 billion ($999 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB6.7 billion ($948 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 25%.

Total other income, net was RMB2.7 billion ($381 million), increasing 40% year over year, primarily due to an increase in fair value gain from long-term investments and disposal gain, partially offset by an increase in net foreign exchange loss arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar.

Income tax expense was RMB814 million ($116 million), compared to RMB1.3 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.6 billion ($1.09 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.60 ($3.08). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.5 billion ($1.07 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 28%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.9 billion ($839 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB16.60 ($2.37). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB5.7 billion ($809 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 21%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB8.7 billion ($1.24 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB8.3 billion ($1.19 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 31%.

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB144.5 billion ($20.59 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB140.3 billion ($19.99 billion). Free cash flow was RMB2.6 billion ($376 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB2.4 billion ($342 million).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30 AM on November 21, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30 PM on November 21, 2024, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10043066-56ncpy.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain (loss), impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain (loss) of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income















(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)















Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2) Revenues:















Online marketing services

21,346

20,625

20,108

2,865 Others

13,101

13,306

13,449

1,917 Total revenues

34,447

33,931

33,557

4,782

















Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenues(1)

16,294

16,398

16,399

2,337 Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,778

5,700

5,867

836 Research and development(1)

6,101

5,889

5,366

765 Total costs and expenses

28,173

27,987

27,632

3,938 Operating income

6,274

5,944

5,925

844

















Other income:















Interest income

2,082

1,993

1,877

267 Interest expense

(853)

(742)

(673)

(96) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(26)

93

(1,096)

(156) Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments

(398)

(119)

32

5 Others, net

1,100

(454)

2,535

361 Total other income, net

1,905

771

2,675

381

















Income before income taxes

8,179

6,715

8,600

1,225 Income tax expense

1,282

1,131

814

116 Net income

6,897

5,584

7,786

1,109 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

216

96

154

21 Net income attributable to Baidu

6,681

5,488

7,632

1,088



































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):











-Basic

18.45

15.11

21.93

3.13 -Diluted

18.22

15.01

21.60

3.08 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:











-Basic

2.31

1.89

2.74

0.39 -Diluted

2.28

1.88

2.70

0.38 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):







-Basic

2,814

2,796

2,785

2,785 -Diluted

2,846

2,804

2,789

2,789

















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:











Cost of revenues

139

146

104

15 Selling, general and administrative

358

385

328

47 Research and development

778

981

612

87 Total share-based compensation expenses

1,275

1,512

1,044

149

















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

25,231

28,682

4,087 Restricted cash

11,503

11,665

1,662 Short-term investments, net

168,670

104,129

14,838 Accounts receivable, net

10,848

9,848

1,403 Amounts due from related parties

1,424

1,379

197 Other current assets, net

12,579

16,415

2,339 Total current assets

230,255

172,118

24,526













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

27,960

29,696

4,232 Licensed copyrights, net

6,967

6,862

978 Produced content, net

13,377

14,313

2,040 Intangible assets, net

881

749

107 Goodwill

22,586

22,586

3,218 Long-term investments, net

47,957

44,637

6,361 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

24,666

88,547

12,618 Amounts due from related parties

195

120

17 Deferred tax assets, net

2,100

2,852

406 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,851

10,693

1,524 Other non-current assets

18,964

24,143

3,440 Total non-current assets

176,504

245,198

34,941













Total assets

406,759

417,316

59,467













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,257

11,969

1,706 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

37,717

39,000

5,557 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,627

14,310

2,039 Deferred income

306

300

43 Long-term loans, current portion

2

37

5 Convertible senior notes, current portion

2,802

17

2 Notes payable, current portion

6,029

7,714

1,099 Amounts due to related parties

1,603

1,959

279 Operating lease liabilities

3,108

3,123

445 Total current liabilities

76,451

78,429

11,175













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

200

265

38 Deferred revenue

481

532

76 Amounts due to related parties

77

61

9 Long-term loans

14,223

14,487

2,064 Notes payable

34,990

26,911

3,835 Convertible senior notes

8,144

8,187

1,167 Deferred tax liabilities

2,725

2,885

411 Operating lease liabilities

5,040

4,911

700 Other non-current liabilities

1,820

1,457

208 Total non-current liabilities

67,700

59,696

8,508













Total liabilities

144,151

138,125

19,683













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,465

9,312

1,327













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

243,626

259,649

36,999 Noncontrolling interests

9,517

10,230

1,458 Total equity

253,143

269,879

38,457













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity 406,759

417,316

59,467

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

September 30, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues

26,572 8,015 (140)

34,447

26,687 7,439 (195)

33,931

26,524 7,246 (213)

33,557

3,780 1,032 (30)

4,782 YOY

























(0 %) (10 %)



(3 %)











QOQ

























(1 %) (3 %)



(1 %)





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

10,610 5,840 (156)

16,294

10,888 5,678 (168)

16,398

10,923 5,650 (174)

16,399

1,557 805 (25)

2,337 Selling, general and administrative (1)

4,810 981 (13)

5,778

4,751 970 (21)

5,700

4,990 908 (31)

5,867

711 129 (4)

836 Research and development (1)

5,654 447 -

6,101

5,440 449 -

5,889

4,917 449 -

5,366

701 64 -

765 Total costs and expenses

21,074 7,268 (169)

28,173

21,079 7,097 (189)

27,987

20,830 7,007 (205)

27,632

2,969 998 (29)

3,938 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























3 % (3 %)



1 %











Selling, general and administrative

























4 % (7 %)



2 %











Research and development

























(13 %) 0 %



(12 %)











Costs and expenses

























(1 %) (4 %)



(2 %)





























































Operating income (loss)

5,498 747 29

6,274

5,608 342 (6)

5,944

5,694 239 (8)

5,925

811 34 (1)

844 YOY

























4 % (68 %)



(6 %)











QOQ

























2 % (30 %)



(0 %)











Operating margin

21 % 9 %



18 %

21 % 5 %



18 %

21 % 3 %



18 %





























































Add: total other income (loss), net

2,159 (254) -

1,905

1,011 (240) -

771

2,667 8 -

2,675

380 1 -

381 Less: income tax expense

1,272 10 -

1,282

1,105 26 -

1,131

803 11 -

814

114 2 -

116 Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(51) 7 260(3)

216

52 7 37(3)

96

22 7 125(3)

154

3 - 18(3)

21 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

6,436 476 (231)

6,681

5,462 69 (43)

5,488

7,536 229 (133)

7,632

1,074 33 (19)

1,088 YOY

























17 % (52 %)



14 %











QOQ

























38 % 232 %



39 %











Net margin

24 % 6 %



19 %

20 % 1 %



16 %

28 % 3 %



23 %





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,672 895



7,596

7,005 501



7,500

6,652 370



7,014

948 52



999 YOY

























(0 %) (59 %)



(8 %)











QOQ

























(5 %) (26 %)



(6 %)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

25 % 11 %



22 %

26 % 7 %



22 %

25 % 5 %



21 %





























































Net income attributable to Baidu (non- GAAP)

6,956 622



7,267

7,290 247



7,396

5,676 480



5,886

809 68



839 YOY

























(18 %) (23 %)



(19 %)











QOQ

























(22 %) 94 %



(20 %)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

26 % 8 %



21 %

27 % 3 %



22 %

21 % 7 %



18 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

8,513 963



9,505

8,617 536



9,147

8,336 405



8,733

1,188 57



1,244 YOY

























(2 %) (58 %)



(8 %)











QOQ

























(3 %) (24 %)



(5 %)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

32 % 12 %



28 %

32 % 7 %



27 %

31 % 6 %



26 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:











































Cost of revenues

107 32



139

117 29



146

73 31



104

11 4



15 Selling, general and administrative

290 68



358

292 93



385

268 60



328

38 9



47 Research and development

732 46



778

945 36



981

574 38



612

82 5



87 Total share-based compensation

1,129 146



1,275

1,354 158



1,512

915 129



1,044

131 18



149 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments











































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests









































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2023 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2024 (US$)



Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities

8,694 831 9,525

7,970 409 8,379

4,036 243 4,279

575 35 610 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(11,345) (55) (11,400)

13,824 337 14,161

(12,300) (1,663) (13,963)

(1,753) (237) (1,990) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(5,253) 269 (4,984)

(9,946) 869 (9,077)

(2,787) (2,612) (5,399)

(397) (372) (769) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

153 5 158

66 22 88

(721) (84) (805)

(103) (12) (115) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,751) 1,050 (6,701)

11,914 1,637 13,551

(11,772) (4,116) (15,888)

(1,678) (586) (2,264) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

49,814 5,082 54,896

36,964 6,270 43,234

48,878 7,907 56,785

6,965 1,127 8,092 At end of period

42,063 6,132 48,195

48,878 7,907 56,785

37,106 3,791 40,897

5,287 541 5,828

































Net cash provided by operating activities

8,694 831 9,525

7,970 409 8,379

4,036 243 4,279

575 35 610 Less: Capital expenditures

(3,525) (4) (3,529)

(2,090) (28) (2,118)

(1,637) (8) (1,645)

(233) (1) (234) Free cash flow

5,169 827 5,996

5,880 381 6,261

2,399 235 2,634

342 34 376

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2023 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2024 (US$)



Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income

5,498 747 6,274

5,608 342 5,944

5,694 239 5,925

811 34 844 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,129 146 1,275

1,354 158 1,512

915 129 1,044

131 18 149 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

45 2 47

43 1 44

43 2 45

6 - 6 Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,672 895 7,596

7,005 501 7,500

6,652 370 7,014

948 52 999

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,841 68 1,909

1,612 35 1,647

1,684 35 1,719

240 5 245 Adjusted EBITDA

8,513 963 9,505

8,617 536 9,147

8,336 405 8,733

1,188 57 1,244

































Net income attributable to Baidu

6,436 476 6,681

5,462 69 5,488

7,536 229 7,632

1,074 33 1,088 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,128 146 1,194

1,353 158 1,425

914 129 972

130 18 138 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

43 2 44

41 1 41

41 2 42

6 - 6 Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(753) - (753)

(30) - (30)

(1,501) 22 (1,491)

(214) 3 (212) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

46 - 46

26 17 34

26 91 68

4 13 10 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(384) (2) (385)

531 2 531

(1,361) 7 (1,358)

(194) 1 (194) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

572 - 572

83 - 83

8 - 8

1 - 1 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(132) - (132)

(176) - (176)

13 - 13

2 - 2 Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,956 622 7,267

7,290 247 7,396

5,676 480 5,886

809 68 839

































Diluted earnings per ADS





18.22





15.01





21.60





3.08 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.53





0.57





0.01





- Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





1.65





5.44





(5.01)





(0.71) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





20.40





21.02





16.60





2.37

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.