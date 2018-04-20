Baidu to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018

BEIJING, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the U.S. market closes on April 26, 2018. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 10:15 PM on April 26, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (10:15 AM on April 27, 2018, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows: