Baidu to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018

News provided by

Baidu, Inc.

08:58 ET

BEIJING, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the U.S. market closes on April 26, 2018. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 10:15 PM on April 26, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (10:15 AM on April 27, 2018, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International

+65 67135090

China               

4006208038

US:

+1 8456750437

UK:

+44 2036214779

Hong Kong:

+852 30186771

Passcode for all regions: 3162748

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 4, 2018:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Passcode:

3162748

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-4958
Email: ir@baidu.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-report-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-april-26-2018-300633697.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.baidu.com

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 16:30 ET Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc.

Mar 22, 2018, 17:23 ET Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Baidu to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018

News provided by

Baidu, Inc.

08:58 ET