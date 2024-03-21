Bailey & Galyen Announces 10-Year Extension of Multimillion Dollar Partnership with the Texas Rangers

Dallas-Fort Worth-based Legal Practice Designated as Official Law Firm Partner of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers for Additional 10 Years

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law has announced a 10-year extension of its collaboration with the Texas Rangers. The extension builds on the success of the firm's original two-year contract. Phillip Galyen, Owner and President of the firm, said the partnership has proved mutually beneficial to both the firm and the Rangers. "Our presence has been felt not only in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but also across the entire state of Texas," he said. "Being recognized as the Official Law Firm of the Texas Rangers has been a source of pride for Bailey & Galyen, especially as we watched the team win the World Series last year, and we are honored to continue our partnership."

Bailey & Galyen: The official law firm of the Texas Rangers.

As with the original two-year partnership, the extended deal includes presence for the law firm on the Rangers' digital platforms and in-stadium signage, as well as the naming rights to the suite level at Globe Life Field, "The Bailey & Galyen Suite Level at Globe Life Field." The firm also will have a presence in the Rangers' ninth inning "Get Home Safe" program. This program aligns with Bailey & Galyen's mission of advocating for responsible drinking by including in-stadium signage reminding fans to drive responsibly and a public service announcement on every Texas Rangers Radio Network home game broadcast.

"The Texas Rangers are proud to extend our partnership with Bailey & Galyen as they showcase their long-term commitment to the Texas Rangers organization and our fans," said Jim Cochrane, Chief Revenue Officer of the Texas Rangers. "Our vision at the outset for this partnership was to partner with a respected local law firm built on integrity. Bailey & Galyen has delivered on that vision and more. We look forward to having the Bailey & Galyen name on our suite level for the next decade and continuing to advocate for and educate our fans, not only in Dallas-Fort Worth, but across all of Rangers country, on the importance of responsible drinking."

In addition, Bailey & Galyen will be the Official and Exclusive Law Firm Partner of the Texas Live! Entertainment Complex adjacent to Globe Life Field. As part of the Texas Live! partnership, the firm will receive digital marketing, in-venue signage, and an extension of the "Get Home Safe" program following major events at the venue.

The firm will also continue to receive an endorsement from Rangers legend Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez as its ambassador to promote outreach among the Hispanic community.

"This extension not only reflects the success of our collaboration but also provides a platform for us to further contribute to the legal community and local communities at large," said Galyen. "Bailey & Galyen is excited about the opportunities this extension could bring. We hope it will allow our practice to expand its presence beyond Texas and establish new locations across the United States."

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club:

The Texas Rangers are the reigning World Series Champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic. It is the franchise's first World Series title. In 2022, the Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play nine times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series 2010, 2011, and 2023. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About Bailey & Galyen:

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, as well as other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 1,700 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

