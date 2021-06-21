Bailey Brauer Adds Dallas Corporate Litigator Jason Marlin as Partner

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate litigator Jason Marlin has joined the Dallas trial firm of Bailey Brauer PLLC as a partner.

An experienced trial lawyer who represents companies on complex commercial disputes, Mr. Marlin works to obtain successful outcomes for clients involved in shareholder derivative actions, real estate disputes, financial services litigation, catastrophic personal injury cases, and energy-related lawsuits.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to our team," said firm co-founder Alex Brauer. "The addition of an attorney with his experience will complement our work and help continue to expand our ability to provide clients with the exceptional service expected from our firm."

Mr. Marlin joins Bailey Brauer from the Dallas office of the international law firm of Locke Lord LLP, where he had practiced since graduating from the University of Texas School of Law in 2005.

"Having practiced at one AmLaw 100 firm for so long, I am excited to start fresh at a boutique firm, especially one that is so highly regarded for its sophisticated level of legal services and for the close relationships its attorneys have with clients," said Mr. Marlin. "I look forward to exposure to a more eclectic mix of industries, while continuing the relationships I have forged throughout my career."

Companies large and small turn to Mr. Marlin when facing matters that threaten their business. He has represented numerous energy companies facing royalty claims, working-interest owner disputes, and lease disputes. He has spoken and been published on the effects of state regulatory legislation on the oil and gas industry.

He has extensive experience providing eminent domain advice and counsel to Fortune 500 companies, individual investors, developers, property owners, and a regional tollway authority. He recently helped finalize the acquisition of land necessary for the completion of the TEXRail commuter line from downtown Fort Worth to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

He also has significant experience in cases involving the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and cases involving mortgage fraud.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com.

