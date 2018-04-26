Bailey Brauer Co-Founder Alex Brauer Selected to Best Lawyers in Dallas List

His practice spans various industries and issues including claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, conspiracy, deceptive trade practices, trade secret theft, RICO, antitrust and violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. He also has successfully defended against class actions and represents clients in complex tort matters, including negligence and wrongful death. To learn more visit http://baileybrauer.com/alexander-brauer/.

"This firm was built on the premise of providing sophisticated legal representation that results in aggressive, creative solutions. It is a description that also matches Alex's practice," said firm co-founder Clayton Bailey. "He is an exceptional attorney, deserving of this recognition."

Founded in 2013, Bailey Brauer quickly established itself among the most respected firms in the country, earning multiple honors for individual lawyers and the firm from BTI Consulting Group, Benchmark Litigation, U.S. News-Best Lawyers, The National Law Journal, The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers.

A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Mr. Brauer has served on several key Dallas Bar Association committees. A dedicated community advocate, he is a board member for the Readers 2 Leaders literacy program. He also has served on the Host Committee for the Great Investors' Best Ideas Foundation, which benefits The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and the Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas list is based on a review of peer nominations conducted by D Magazine editors and a panel of the city's most respected attorneys. The full listing appears in the publication's May edition and can be found online at http://www.dmagazine.com.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

