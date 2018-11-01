Bailey Brauer's Ben Stewart Selected to Texas Rising Stars List for 2019

DALLAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Benjamin Stewart of Dallas-based litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC has been named for a third time among the top young lawyers in Texas.

Mr. Stewart was recognized on the Texas Super Lawyers' 2019 Rising Stars list for his work in complex commercial and bankruptcy litigation. Only 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state are chosen each year.

"Ben is one of those lawyers who is always exceptionally well-prepared, is a step ahead, and is not going to stop when his client's business is at stake," says Bailey Brauer co-founder Alex Brauer.

"In the courtroom, his opponents quickly recognize what they're up against," adds co-founder Clayton Bailey.

Mr. Stewart represents clients in federal and state courts in matters including contractual disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, insurance coverage, officer/director liability, and contested confirmation hearings. He also assists companies with both internal and governmental investigations including responses to civil investigative demands from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A member of the Federal Bar Association and Texas Bar Foundation, he earned his law degree from Columbia Law School.

"Working alongside Alex and Clayton has undoubtedly helped raise my profile in the legal community, but recognition by Rising Stars is clearly an honor because it involves consideration by our peers," says Mr. Stewart.

Texas Rising Stars recognizes the state's top attorneys who are 40 years or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. Selection is based on peer nominations, independent research and review by a separate advisory group. The full 2019 listing is published in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine and the April issue of Texas Monthly.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

