Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics Brings 75 Years of Material Handling Expertise & Sustainability Leadership to Washington State with Acquisition of Equipment Depot's Washington Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics, a third-generation, family-owned forklift dealership with more than 75 years of experience, proudly announces its acquisition of Equipment Depot's Washington state operation. This strategic move marks Bailey's official entry into the Washington market as the authorized Logisnext dealer for Cat® Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, and Jungheinrich®—three of the most trusted names in material handling.

Bailey over Mt. Rainier

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Bailey has grown into a leading material handling solutions provider with 10 locations across Tennessee, North Georgia, and Kentucky. With this expansion, Bailey brings its One Material Handling Solution approach to Washington, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to optimize efficiency and performance for businesses statewide. Bailey will be establishing its regional headquarters in Kent, WA in the greater Seattle region.

Deep Roots and Local Leadership

Bailey's ownership team has longstanding ties to Washington and is committed to long-term investment. Lakota Holder, Director of Operations, brings 14 years of sales, service, and leadership experience with Bailey. Born and raised in Washington, his deep local connections and experience make him uniquely suited to ensuring customers get outstanding customer service the Bailey way from day one.

A Perfect Fit for Washington's Values

Bailey is proud to be the nation's first TRUE® certified zero waste forklift dealership, reflecting its deep commitment to sustainability—a value that resonates strongly with Washington businesses and communities. This certification underscores Bailey's dedication to environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

Investing to Win in Washington

"Our expansion into Washington is more than a business decision—it's a commitment," said Justin Bailey, President of Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics. "We're here to build lasting partnerships, deliver world-class service, and help Washington businesses thrive with innovative material handling solutions."

About Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics

Since 1949, Bailey has been a trusted name in material handling, offering forklifts, warehouse solutions, and intralogistics expertise. As a family-owned and -operated business for three generations, Bailey combines decades of experience with a forward-thinking approach to sustainability and technology. Learn more at www.baileycompany.com.

