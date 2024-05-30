BAILEY HOUSE ANNOUNCES "ART HOUSE" BENEFIT HONORING MULTIDISCIPLINARY VISUAL ARTIST MICKALENE THOMAS

THE EVENT IS A REIMAGINING OF THE BAILEY HOUSE GALA + AUCTION

A COLLECTION OF ART SET FOR AUCTION IN SUPPORT OF BAILEY HOUSE

JUNE 17 @ THE BOWERY HOTEL

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey House, a leading community-based organization dedicated to providing housing and supportive services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, will host its second annual ART HOUSE benefit on June 17, 2024, at the Bowery Hotel. ART HOUSE, serving as a reinvention of the Bailey House Gala + Auction, will bring together art world insiders, supporters, and the philanthropic community for a cocktail party, auction, and awards presentation spotlighting visionary leaders in the fight to end homelessness and AIDS in NYC.

This year's event will kick off with a cocktail reception followed by a special awards presentation honoring multidisciplinary visual artist Mickalene Thomas as the recipient of the 2024 Gina Quattrochi Arts & Legacy Award. Thomas is being recognized for her exceptional contribution as an artist and a beacon of advocacy while championing inclusivity, representation, and diversity, as well as the support and development of emerging artists. Her critically-acclaimed work has been at the forefront of inspiring dialogue about identity, race, gender, and beauty.

Mickalene Thomas to be Honored by Bailey House for Advocacy Work and Support of Emerging Artists Post this

The award was created to honor the memory and legacy of longtime Bailey House CEO Gina Quattrochi, who passed away in 2016. Her tireless and relentless advocacy for the clients and communities served by Bailey House was extraordinary. Thomas will join an illustrious roster of previous Bailey House event supporters and honorees, including Nan Goldin, Nicole Eisenman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Harry, The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, Cynthia Nixon, Catherine Opie, and Billy Porter, among others.

The evening will culminate with an auction Powered by Artsy that features both live and silent bidding on artworks from an array of renowned and emerging artists. The silent auction includes works by Nicole Eisenman, Pacifico Silano, Ben Evans, Damien Davis, Taha Clayton, Ashley Longshore, Rob Wynne, and nearly 40 others, and will run online from June 4-18. The live auction, conducted by Robbie Gordy, will include works by honoree Mickalene Thomas, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Herb Ritts. Works from both the live and silent auctions will be on display at the benefit.

The 2024 event leadership includes Co-Chairs: Sandra Bernhard, Kimberly Drew, Nan Goldin, Agnes Gund, Antwaun Sargent, Ronald Sosinski, Jenny Holzer, Jasmine Wahi, Emil Wilbekin, and Jacqueline Woodson. Joined by Benefit Committee Members: Ruben Baghdasaryan, Cooper Brovenick, Rachel Cohen, Ted Dawson, Chloe Devine, Ben Evans, Patrice Farameh, Austin Fremont, Tessa Ferreyros, Adrianna Gautreaux, Micaela Giovannotti, Ben Goldman, Gigi Grussing, Thomas Knapp, Logan Horne, Natalie Kates-Ferri, Cat Marnell, Kesha McLeod, Erica Newman, Andrés Oyuela, Thor Shannon, Max Siegelman, Sue Stoffel, Erin Swift and Hannah Traore.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Bailey House, which has been addressing poverty, homelessness, mental health, substance use, and chronic illness among low-income New Yorkers for nearly four decades.

In January 2019, Bailey House merged with Housing Works, the nation's leading HIV/AIDS advocacy and service organization. The combined entity is one of the largest supportive housing providers for low-income and homeless folks living with HIV and other chronic illnesses in NY. The partnership created a powerful new housing development enterprise under the Bailey House name, dedicated to offering clients with an array of expanded service offerings, including primary medical care. As part of the merger, all housing development for the combined entity now takes place under Bailey House. Bailey House maintains its own corporate identity, Board of Directors, and independent operations.

The event is sponsored by: Betsy and Hunt Lawrence, RedBar Group, The Hudson Companies, Amida Care, New York School of the Arts, and Ziello Inc.

What: ART HOUSE

When: JUNE 17, 2024

Cocktail Reception + Awards Presentation: 6-9 PM

Where: THE BOWERY HOTEL, 335 Bowery, NYC

Tickets, Auction Info and more: https://www.classy.org/event/art-house-2024/e538632

About Bailey House: Founded in 1983, Bailey House provides comprehensive housing and supportive services for marginalized New Yorkers affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. All proceeds bolster housing services and housing development, strengthening Bailey House's ongoing efforts to help transform lives, improve health conditions, and expand opportunities for low-income New Yorkers experiencing chronic illness.

About Housing Works: Established more than 30 years ago to end the dual crises of AIDS and homelessness, Housing Works today develops and operates community healthcare clinics, housing, and other supportive services throughout New York City. Housing Works advocates for policies that address health equity and social justice on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, those experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and all New Yorkers in need. Housing Works fundraises through its beloved chain of social enterprise retail including Housing Works Thrift Shops, Bookstore Cafe, and New York's first adult-use dispensary. For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

