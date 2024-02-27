Bailey's Equipment Giving Program: Empowering Nonprofits with Essential Warehouse Equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics, a renowned family and woman-owned business with a rich history since 1949, proudly announces the fifth year of its impactful Equipment Giving Program. This initiative underscores Bailey's unwavering commitment to strengthening local communities. This year, Bailey continues its tradition of empowering nonprofit organizations by awarding top-notch Electric Walkie Pallet Trucks to three deserving recipients, while also offering a special discount to all applicants.

2023 EQUIPMENT GIVING PROGRAM WINNERS:

Organizations pictured left to right: Nashville Tree Foundation (Nashville, TN), Operation Compassion (Cleveland, TN), and Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies (Jefferson, TN).

Nashville Tree Foundation, Nashville, TN : The Nashville Tree Foundation (NTF) works tirelessly to preserve and enhance Nashville's urban forests by planting trees in urban areas, identifying the oldest and largest trees in Davidson County , and educating the public about the value of trees.



Becca Morris , Executive Director of NTF, expressed her gratitude: "We're so grateful to have amazing and generous supporting partners like Bailey Equipment and Intralogistics right here in our community. It's because of gifts and grants like these that we're able to dig deeper, reach further, and work harder daily to preserve and protect Nashville's trees."



Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies, Jefferson City, TN : Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies (AMOS) provides vital support, including home repairs, remodels, and accessibility improvements, particularly addressing damage caused by fires or natural disasters. They also operate a food pantry, offering assistance to meet dietary needs and restrictions.



"The electric pallet jack is going to be a huge blessing for the ministry and is coming at a perfect time. We recently were notified that we will be receiving 30 pallets of food on a monthly basis. This donation will be incredible for the families we serve through the food pantry. However, the logistics were daunting as we thought about moving these very heavy pallets," said Jean-Ann Washam , Executive Director at Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies. "The electric pallet jack will make it possible to move this food, along with other donated items, easier. Thank you for your generosity and for selecting Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies!"



Operation Compassion, Cleveland, TN : For over 20 years, Operation Compassion has faithfully served the global community, responding to numerous major catastrophes and distributing essential items worldwide. They are dedicated to rebuilding homes and making a positive impact on the lives of those in crisis.



"Electric Walkie Pallet Truck is just what we need to get the job of loading and unloading disaster relief product in and out of trailers in a safe and efficient way in sometimes compact areas," said Tony Clanton , Director of Operation at Operation Compassion. "Thanks to the generosity of Bailey, we can do a better job of supplying those in need with the disaster relief products they need."

Reflecting on the success of last year's recipient, the Community Resource Center, Bailey's initiative has proven to significantly enhance operational efficiency and overall impact. This year's giveaway aims to replicate such transformative results with the Nashville Tree Foundation, Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies, and Operation Compassion.

Ryan Bailey, President of Bailey, commented, "Our success as a company is deeply intertwined with the health and well-being of the communities we serve. The Equipment Giving Program is our way of contributing tangible tools to nonprofit organizations, aiding them in their noble efforts to make a lasting difference."

Applications will open for Bailey's next Equipment Giving Program on August 17th, 2024. Nonprofits striving to elevate their operational capabilities are encouraged to apply for a chance to win an Electric Walkie Pallet Truck. The application deadline is set for November 1st, 2024.

About Bailey

Since 1949, Bailey has consistently provided comprehensive material handling solutions. With facilities across Tennessee, north Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky, Bailey offers an array of equipment from top brands. As a family-owned, woman-operated, and the nation's first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership, Bailey's commitment extends beyond business, deeply rooted in community and environmental sustainability. For more information, visit [https://baileycompany.com/].

