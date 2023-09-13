Free Pallet Jack Giveaway to Local Nonprofits in Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky

Bailey's GIVEBACK GIVEAWAY: Empowering Local Communities by Providing Warehouse Equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics, a family and woman-owned business with a legacy dating back to 1949, is thrilled to announce the fourth consecutive year of its much-anticipated GIVEBACK GIVEAWAY initiative. Rooted in a dedication to uplifting local communities, Bailey's annual campaign is set to provide invaluable support to nonprofit organizations within specific regions by giving a chosen recipient a free Electric Walkie Pallet Truck and extending a special discount offer to all applicants.

2022 GIVEBACK GIVEAWAY WINNER: Community Resource Center, Nashville, TN. Pictured: Megan McGuire, VP of Partnerships,

The benefits of incorporating an electric pallet jack into a warehouse's operations is transformative. Last year's recipient, the Community Resource Center, which offers essential hygienic items to Middle Tennesseans during disasters and times of ongoing need, experienced a substantial enhancement in operational efficiency.

Megan McGuire, Vice President of Partnerships at the Community Resource Center, remarked, "With a tool like this, previously unattainable and beyond our budget, we've been able to say 'yes' to new schools and nonprofit partners that desperately require these hygiene products for the individuals they serve. We can now work faster, smarter, and safer." Additional benefits include reduced labor costs, environmental sustainability, increased productivity, improved safety, improved inventory management, and compliance with regulations.

Bailey recognizes the pivotal role played by nonprofit organizations in shaping the very communities we all call home. "As a company deeply rooted in community and driven by a commitment to excellence, we firmly believe that our success is inseparable from the well-being of the communities we serve. Through the GIVEBACK GIVEAWAY initiative, we aim to empower nonprofits with the tools they need to make a lasting impact," said Ryan Bailey, Vice President of Operations and Finance at Bailey.

Apply today for Bailey's Equipment GIVEBACK GIVEAWAY and seize the opportunity to elevate your organization's capabilities with a chance to win an Electric Walkie Pallet Truck. The deadline is Friday, December 1, 2023.

For eligibility details and access to the application, please visit here.

About Bailey

Since our founding in 1949, Bailey has been dedicated to providing end-to-end material handling solutions that keep our customers running efficiently. At our 10 locations throughout Tennessee, north Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky, we offer forklifts and other equipment from leading brands, including Crown Lift Trucks, CAT Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, and Jungheinrich, as well as rentals and 24/7 parts and service. With 10 locations, more than 200 certified technicians, and a four-hour response-time guarantee, we guarantee you will get the support you need when you need it.

Our intralogistics solutions go beyond forklifts, delivering you the warehouse design, racking, automation, and storage solutions you need in one material handling solution. We are proud to be family-owned and operated, certified woman-owned, and the first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership in the nation. For more information, visit https://baileycompany.com/.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Lindsey Rose

[email protected]

423-605-0310

SOURCE The Bailey Company