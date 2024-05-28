Brooklyn Peltz Beckham creates two unique cocktails with award-winning Baileys S'mores to help settle the debate once and for all

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's quintessential treat is coming in hot with the return of the limited-edition Baileys S'mores Irish Cream Liqueur to fire things up this season with a debate. While s'mores are the indisputable dessert of the season, one thing everyone can't seem to agree on is the best way to cook the s'mores marshmallow. "Roasters" swear a burnt, flame-crisped marshmallow is the way to do it while "Toasters" say a light and golden is best. Entering the debate is treat enthusiast and visionary culinary entrepreneur, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who partnered with Baileys S'mores Liqueur to help settle the debate once and for all!

Baileys S’mores Liqueur Partners with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to Ask the Most Heated Question of the Summer: Do You Like Your S’mores Roasted or Toasted? The Baileys S'mores Dark N' Roasty is perfect for Roasters who swear a burnt, flame-crisped marshmallow is the way to do it

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9268951-baileys-smores-liqueur-brooklyn-peltz-beckham-roasted-or-toasted/

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has made his mark in the food space with his unique recipes and tutorials in collaboration with renowned chefs, brands and fellow celebrities, and is now on the quest to find the perfect way to enjoy your S'mores. Made with the award-winning Baileys S'mores Liqueur, the indulgent take on the season's quintessential treat, Brooklyn has developed custom cocktail recipes that takes the classic treat to the next level and might just spark debate amongst campers, treat connoisseurs and everyone in between.

"I've been a huge fan of the brand for years. It has always become a go-to for me and my family anytime we want to add a little more indulgence to a cocktail, so I'm beyond excited to be partnering with Baileys S'mores to bring a hot take to the Roasted or Toasted debate this summer," says Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. "Personally, I'm a fan of both methods, especially with Baileys S'mores at the root of it all, but I'm curious to know – are you Team Roast or Team Toast?"

Leaning into the Roasted or Toasted themes, the marshmallow plays a key role in each of the cocktails created by Brooklyn. His "Dark N' Roasty" cocktail is a play off of a S'mores old fashioned with spice and smoky flavors, and the marshmallow burnt to a crisp. In the other arena is the "Toast-Tini" cocktail that's inspired by a bananas foster martini with some French toast influence and a lightly toasted marshmallow fluff rim. Check out his avant-garde Baileys S'mores cocktail recipes of the season below and visit BaileysSmores.com to choose your side – are you Team Roast or Team Toast?

DARK N' ROASTY

INGREDIENTS

1.75 oz Baileys S'mores Irish Cream Liqueur

.5 tsp Dried Mole Powder

.75 oz Mezcal

.25 oz Agave

2 dash mole bitters



Method: Infuse the Baileys S'mores Liqueur with dried mole powder by stirring ingredients together, letting sit for 5 minutes, then straining thoroughly through a coffee filter. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until cold and strain into glass. Carefully place marshmallow block to float on top of cocktail and torch marshmallow while dusting with cinnamon powder. Top with chocolate dipped graham cracker and dust with mole powder

TOAST-TINI

INGREDIENTS

1.25 oz Baileys S'mores Liqueur

.75 oz Vodka

.25 oz Banana Liqueur

.5 Tsp Vanilla extract

.5 oz Maple Syrup

3 dash salt

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for 30 seconds. Pour into a martini glass. Use a piping bag to rim the glass with marshmallow fluff. Lightly torch the marshmallow fluff rim.

"There is no better time than the summer season to bring back the fan-adored Baileys S'mores Liqueur," says Whitney Mullen, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs at DIAGEO North America. "The s'mores roast or toast debate is always a hot topic during the summer, so we're excited to team up with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham who isn't afraid to bring a fresh twist to the conversation with us."

Made with the iconic taste of our Irish Cream, Baileys S'mores combines the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallows and sweet graham crackers with a rich chocolate finish for a truly unique, melt-in-your-mouth experience. The limited-edition Baileys S'mores is available nationwide for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, Irish whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

SOURCE Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur