BAILOR GROUP Appoints Sonia Robinson, APR, as President to Support Scalable Growth

Operational Expansion to Accelerate Business Impact: Sonia Robinson Brings Leadership and Public Relations Expertise to Scale Impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAILOR GROUP today announced the appointment of Sonia Robinson, APR, as President, a strategic expansion of the firm's leadership structure designed to support scalable delivery and long-term institutional growth.

Founded by growth strategist Sonya Bailor, BAILOR GROUP has spent the past five years consulting with small to mid-market companies and their leadership teams to successfully navigate the complexities of scale and transition. As demand for the firm's small business coaching has grown, the organization has prioritized strengthening its operating infrastructure to deliver consistently at scale, without sacrificing quality, outcomes, or mission alignment.

"I am excited to announce the addition of Sonia Robinson as President of BAILOR GROUP," said Bailor. "This is more than a leadership announcement; this is a structural shift in how we grow. Robinson brings a track record of building teams and systems that work in scaling companies. That's exactly the kind of leadership we want stewarding our brand, our clients, and more importantly, our growth leading into 2026."

As President, Robinson will oversee program delivery, coach development, and operational performance, ensuring BAILOR GROUP's work scales through structure and repeatable systems. Her leadership will support the firm's 2026 expansion through scalable delivery models that extend BAILOR GROUP's proven consulting frameworks to a broader range of businesses, including small business leaders.

"I'm proud to be a part of BAILOR GROUP, and our mandate is clear: protect quality, protect outcomes, and help small business leaders scale. BAILOR GROUP already has a proven methodology and a strong reputation for scaling mid-market and small businesses," said Robinson. "My focus as president is to translate Sonya Bailor's vision into systems and structures that allow us to take our impact to a national scale, so our clients see measurable results in their leadership, their culture, and their bottom line."

Robinson brings extensive leadership and public relations expertise, with a track record of helping organizations translate vision into execution, strengthen organizational systems, and scale sustainably. Her appointment deepens BAILOR GROUP's commitment to building growth models that scale through structure and to delivering measurable impact for the businesses and leaders it serves.

"Year five is where most companies stall, close, or scale up. Appointing Sonia Robinson as President is how we are choosing at BAILOR GROUP to scale up. We're building a company that can scale nationally while staying relentlessly grounded to the impact we deliver to the clients and leaders that we serve."

About BAILOR GROUP

BAILOR GROUP is a consulting and coaching firm that partners with middle-market companies and small business owners to design and execute intentional growth strategies that scale the business and the leader. With a strong legacy of serving middle-market organizations and leadership teams navigating complexity, growth, and change, BAILOR GROUP has expanded its work (by client demand) to include small businesses and coaching programs. The firm brings enterprise-level strategy, leadership development, and operational clarity to founders ready to grow with intention, alignment, and long-term impact through its proprietary BAILOR Method™. BAILOR GROUP was built on the belief that sustainable growth requires alignment between business strategy, leadership, and the humans behind the business.



