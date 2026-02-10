BAILOR GROUP Introduces Build to Scale™ Following Years of Applied Small Business Work

Sustained demand reveals a long-standing gap between early-stage support and responsible scale for small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as years of pro bono small business work through BAILOR GROUP's give-back efforts has evolved into a formal service line as sustained demand revealed a persistent disconnect between early-stage support and responsible scale. Across repeated engagements, small business leaders encountered the same growth pressures – complexity, capacity strain, and leadership overload – without access to the strategic infrastructure typically reserved for larger enterprises.

Rather than rush to commercialize the work, BAILOR GROUP made a deliberate decision to pause. Over the next 18 months, founder Sonya Bailor led a structured research and development process, analyzing patterns across small business engagements to pinpoint where growth consistently stalled and which interventions moved the needle. The result is Build to Scale™: a structured coaching platform designed to meet small businesses at the moment growth demands structure over speed.

"For a long time, pro bono coaching hours donated to small businesses through The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship were just our give‑back, a way to bring our mid-market consulting expertise in scalability to small businesses," said Sonya Bailor, founder of BAILOR GROUP. "However, after having to say no over and over to the question we heard on repeat, 'Is there anything more BAILOR GROUP can do for my business?', we finally pressed pause and asked two hard questions: Can we do this for small businesses at scale? And if so, how do we do it while still delivering the same level of transformation and measurable results our consulting clients get? Build to Scale™ is what was built when we finally asked, 'What if this didn't have to stop at donated hours?'"

Through its give-back initiatives, BAILOR GROUP worked closely with small business owners navigating growth inflection points often overlooked by traditional advisory models. With roots in mid-market consulting and its proprietary BAILOR Method™ for scaling companies, the firm was uniquely positioned to identify when small businesses began facing the same scale pressures, without the structural support larger enterprises receive. As demand for services increased, BAILOR GROUP resisted expanding offerings too quickly, recognizing that small businesses require a fundamentally different approach than startup accelerators or enterprise consulting models typically provide.

"When I stepped back and really looked at this story, I thought, 'This is what disciplined scaling is supposed to look like.' BAILOR GROUP didn't just create another coaching offer. They spent years in the work, listening to small business leaders, mapping the real pain points, and turning that into a structured way to grow responsibly. It's a narrative that encourages business leaders to slow down long enough to do the hard, often unglamorous work of research, pattern‑finding, and real‑world testing. I joined BAILOR GROUP as President because I believe the Build to Scale™ approach can reshape how small businesses scale, and I want to help carry that discipline into every market we touch."

BAILOR GROUP remains focused on translating real-world challenges into actionable strategies and structures that expand capacity and drive long-term growth. Build to Scale™ marks the next phase of BAILOR GROUP's work with small businesses, shaped by years of applied insight. This new small business coaching service line formalizes the work BAILOR GROUP has delivered for years in the mid-market space, now reimagined as a step-by-step, compounding coaching program.

BAILOR GROUP is a strategic advisory firm that partners with organizations and leaders navigating growth, helping them build the structures, decision-making frameworks and operational capacity required for sustainable scale. Grounded in mid-market consulting and the BAILOR Method™, the firm supports clients at every stage of growth, now including small businesses, through its Build to Scale™ service line.

