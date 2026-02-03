Bain & Company acquires JJC FinTech to enhance CLM, KYC, and AML offerings for financial services clients

Deal adds key expertise to further strengthen existing capabilities in Financial Services

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced the acquisition of JJC FinTech, a London-based boutique financial services consulting and technology firm with deep industry experience in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Anti-Financial Crime. The deal further enhances Bain's ability to help global financial services clients improve and accelerate their Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money laundering (AML) processes and deliver better customer experience.

The deal comes against an industry backdrop in which financial services firms need to address an increasing challenge to provide scaleable, digitised, and customer-centric services operating in a secure and efficient manner. The acquisition of JJC enables Bain to help clients accelerate and deliver a holistic CLM process, while also transforming their KYC and AML services. These enhanced capabilities will build on Bain's extensive, industry-leading expertise in customer experience and operating model transformations, adding JJC's deep practical experience in shaping and implementing real results in CLM and financial crime programmes to create a differentiated offering.

"We are pleased to welcome the JJC team to the Bain family after several years of working closely together," said Graeme Jeffery, partner in Bain's Financial Services practice. "This important deal will strengthen our ability to help FS clients improve their client lifecycle and KYC/AML processes and enable them to provide seamless customer experiences. We are seeing tremendous growth in supporting our clients, underpinned by our strategy, risk and technology capabilities – and this is another significant development in those efforts," he said.

Bain's global Financial Services practice works with clients across industry sectors, including banking, payments, insurance, wealth and asset management, and capital markets. The practice's deep expertise and capabilities enable clients to manage risks, drive efficiencies, deliver business innovation, boost customer loyalty, turn data and analytics into a competitive advantage, and achieve breakthrough digital transformations, including through deployment of AI for leading-edge use cases.

JJC FinTech brings deep hands-on expertise across KYC and AML, helping global financial institutions to improve efficiency and deliver practical, results-driven solutions.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Bain," said Jon May and Jon Wilson, founders of JJC. "Our successful collaboration over the last two years has shown that together we have been able to bring something uniquely differentiating to clients. Blending Bain's world-leading strategic thinking with JJC's deep practical industry expertise in the financial crime and Client Lifecycle Management domain will help turn clients' ambitions into real world results."

