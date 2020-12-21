Bain & Company Acquires Sutton Place Strategies To Provide Unprecedented Accuracy And Depth To Pipeline And Deal Analytics

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company is acquiring Sutton Place Strategies (SPS), the market-leading deal origination tool and transaction database for private equity firms, corporate M&A teams, and deal advisors. These capabilities will complement Bain's growing suite of proprietary data offerings designed to support private equity and M&A investors across strategy, sourcing, diligence, and post-acquisition value creation.

The deal combines SPS' data and tools with Bain's deep experience advising private equity and M&A investors on data-driven investment strategy decisions.

"Together, Bain and SPS will give private equity firms, corporate investors and transaction advisors an unparalleled view of deal making activity," said Hugh MacArthur, head of Bain's global Private Equity practice. "Arming investors with the intelligence they need to improve their deal sourcing and identify actionable targets in their sweet spot will be a game-changer for the industry."

SPS' differentiated capabilities allow investors to understand their deal sourcing performance, map sector-level deal flows and improve target identification, and develop relationships with the right intermediaries. Additionally, SPS provides transaction advisors the ability to assess deal coverage and map the most relevant buyer universe.

SPS' key capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Market-leading database of North American private equity and corporate M&A transactions, with more than 60,000 transactions tracked since 2013

Unique, proprietary data, including transaction advisors tied to individual deals, assessment of process competitiveness and estimated deal size range for all deals

Custom deal coverage analyses for individual funds and investors

Integration with leading CRM platforms for real-time access to deal data.

"The SPS team is very excited and fortunate to partner with Bain," said Nadim Malik, founder and CEO of Sutton Place Strategies. "We are completely aligned in our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our clients and look forward to accomplishing great things together."

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 59 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Sutton Place Strategies

Founded in 2009, Sutton Place Strategies (SPS) is dedicated to helping investors, corporate buyers, lenders and advisors maximize their business development effectiveness. The SPS Portal is the convergence of actionable data with proprietary technology that is designed to quantify the addressable universe of a client's target market, serve as a road map to increase the effectiveness of their business development outreach, and measure progress on a continual basis.

