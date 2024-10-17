Bain & Company announces expanded partnership with OpenAI to accelerate delivery of AI solutions and meet fast-growing client needs

Deepening of collaboration sees Bain establish a dedicated OpenAI Center of Excellence to drive and deliver AI innovation for clients and maximize value of clients' AI investments

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced an expanded partnership with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and frontier AI models such as GPT 4o and the new OpenAI o1, to accelerate AI's transformative impact in the world's top companies.

Bain and OpenAI have been collaborating closely since 2022, with the public announcement of a global services alliance in early 2023 bringing OpenAI's ground-breaking AI capabilities and platforms to Bain clients worldwide. Bain has also deployed OpenAI platforms, including making ChatGPT Enterprise, available to employees worldwide, with these tools being used to deliver numerous pioneering, bespoke applications of the technology, enhancing employees' efficiency and productivity.

Bain and OpenAI will now further extend and deepen the scope of this already fast-growing work through their expanded partnership. This will harness the combination of OpenAI's innovations and Bain's deep AI/technology implementation capabilities and strategic expertise to further enhance their ability to leverage the most powerful AI solutions to meet clients' needs and lead them in their AI journey.

With the far-reaching expansion of its OpenAI partnership, Bain is investing in establishing an OpenAI Center of Excellence (CoE). Led by a dedicated Bain team equipped with in-depth experience and expertise, as well as the latest insights into OpenAI innovations, the OpenAI CoE will provide services and technologies that help clients to realize business value and impact from OpenAI's technologies.

Bain will combine its extensive industry expertise together with OpenAI's horizontal technology innovations to deliver breakthrough business value. Under the partnership, Bain and OpenAI will co-design and deliver the first solutions for the retail and healthcare life sciences industries, expanding to additional industries over time. Bain's OpenAI CoE will be staffed with deep technical resources equipped to deliver client solutions that leverage OpenAI frontier technology, including multi-modal, real-time and reasoning applications.

Christophe De Vusser, Bain's Worldwide Managing Partner, said: "At Bain, we've seen the power of our partnership with OpenAI as we work together with clients and within our own business as well. We've unlocked transformative results, driving innovation and creating lasting value. With this expanded collaboration, we will further push the boundaries, leading the way in reshaping industries and delivering even greater impact."

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap said: "We're building on our partnership with Bain to turn cutting-edge AI into real, impactful results for enterprises across multiple industries. We want to make sure businesses lean into the full scale of the opportunity to operate more efficiently, better serve customers, and propel a new wave of innovation."

The expansion of Bain's partnership with OpenAI will build on the foundation of the powerful results secured for Bain clients, including The Coca-Cola Company and Amgen.

During this time, Bain has worked with OpenAI to embed multiple AI solutions into clients' operations and deliver concrete business results across a range of use cases. In doing so Bain has supported clients in changing and improving processes, operating models, technology architectures, talent and data assets. Bain will continue to leverage OpenAI's fast-developing products and platform in its offerings to clients on AI transformation consulting, which encompasses AI strategy development, process change, workforce and organizational development, and technology foundations, guiding leaders through their companies' AI journeys. Under their expanded partnership, the two firms will also work closely through a regular series of joint industry roundtables and events to showcase the impact of their collaborations in delivering transformational results for clients around the world.

