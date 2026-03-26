Bain & Company announces expansion of lead global management consulting partnership with Palantir to bring world industry-leading AI transformation capabilities to clients

Deepening of collaboration amid rapidly growing demand further extends client companies' access to Bain and Palantir joint expertise in accelerating AI-powered impact

BOSTON and MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced an expansion of its lead management consulting partnership with Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), a global leader in advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence platforms.

Palantir and Bain & Company have been collaborating intensively since forming a worldwide partnership arrangement in May last year. The pairing brings together Palantir's cutting-edge AI and automation capabilities with Bain's deep expertise across industries and its market-leading capabilities in strategic business transformation. The combination of the two firms' deep expertise is designed to help clients accelerate their data-driven decision making, secure cost efficiencies, and enhance productivity.

Amid rapidly growing client demand for Bain and Palantir's combined support through the firms' alliance, Bain today confirmed it will further extend and deepen the scope of this work with an expanded partnership with Palantir. This will further enhance the firms' ability to bring to a large-scale client base around the world access to Palantir's specialized enterprise AI technology, including its AIP and Foundry platforms. These platforms are already powering real-time, AI-driven delivery in the operations of leading multinational companies and other commercial institutions.

Under the expanded partnership announced today, Bain is laying the groundwork to meet fast-developing requirements from its clients to accelerate AI-powered transformations for their businesses, harnessing Palantir's software and Forward-Deployed Engineers to achieve the end-to-end delivery of AI use cases from strategic plans through to operationalization.

"AI demands business transformation, not just technology implementation, and that's precisely what makes the Bain and Palantir partnership so powerful. In our work together with private sector clients, we've seen consistently outstanding results for clients implementing AI programs across their businesses. Expanding this collaboration means we can bring that same impact to even more companies worldwide," said Christophe De Vusser, Bain's Worldwide Managing Partner.

"Our partnership with Bain & Company sets a new benchmark for enterprise AI transformation," said Dr. Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "By leveraging Bain's vast industry expertise with Palantir's leading-edge AI platforms, we are delivering the innovation and operational rigor organizations need to win in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

Bain's AI, Insights, and Solutions practice includes more than 1,500 AI, data, analytics, architecture, and engineering experts. This multidisciplinary team combines algorithmic, technical, and business expertise to solve business leaders' hardest problems. This includes machine-learning application implementation, business insight delivery, technology architecture and engineering, organizational development, and analytics strategy. The group integrates closely with the firm's industry and capability practices to deliver holistic business and technology solutions.

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Bain & Company

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Palantir

Lisa Gordon - Email: [email protected]

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of a contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE Bain & Company