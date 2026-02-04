Bain & Company appoints Jamie Cleghorn to lead its global Customer practice

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced the appointment of Jamie Cleghorn as Global Head of its Customer practice, reinforcing the firm's commitment to helping CEOs accelerate growth by placing customers at the center of enterprise transformation.

As customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly across both B2C and B2B markets—driven by advances in data, artificial intelligence, and digital engagement—leaders are under increasing pressure to reimagine how offering, brand, marketing, sales, pricing and experience come together as a single, integrated growth system. Bain's Customer practice sits at the heart of this challenge, partnering with clients to deliver Customer growth-led transformations that seamlessly integrate the growth disciplines with strategy, technology, and frontline execution.

The appointment reinforces Bain's commitment to setting the global standard for modern organic growth. As Global Head of Customer, Jamie will lead Bain's team of world-class practitioners focused on accelerating client value creation by deepening relationships with C-suite leaders, advancing Bain's suite of growth solutions, and scaling the firm's AI and digital capabilities. His work will help clients build modern front office growth capabilities—creating repeatable, technology-enabled pathways to sustained revenue performance.

"Bain's Customer practice has long been the premier advisor and transformation partner for executives seeking to accelerate growth by elevating the primacy of customers," said François Faelli, Global Head of Capabilities at Bain & Company. "Jamie brings a rare combination of strategic rigor, commercial instinct, and technological fluency. He is exceptionally well positioned to build on the practice's strong momentum—deepening our impact with business leaders, scaling our ecosystem partnerships, and continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in customer-led growth."

From the invention of the Net Promoter Score® system in the early 2000s by Fred Reichheld to today's AI-enabled reinvention of customer and commercial models, Bain's Customer practice has consistently shaped how companies build loyalty and drive sustainable growth. Under Jamie's leadership, the practice will continue to accelerate innovation in customer led growth—an area undergoing profound reinvention—helping clients embed AI into their operating models to maximize customer value.

"There is a clear through line from Bain's early work on customer advocacy to the AI- and data-driven growth transformations we are delivering today," said Jamie Cleghorn. "The next business cycle will demand that companies infuse the latest AI technologies into their existing business models and transform from the inside out. I'm excited to work with our teams and partners to help clients move further, faster—while staying grounded in the first principles of value creation and customer led growth."

Based in Chicago, Jamie brings deep experience in customer-centric growth and commercial transformation. Over the past 15 years, he has played a central role in building Bain's market-leading Commercial Excellence Solution, helping clients transform revenue operations and improve performance across marketing, sales, pricing, and go-to-market. He co-authored the B2B Elements of Value Bain's proprietary base approach to architecting value propositions, co-created Sales Play SystemSM, the leading front office operating system for repeatable B2B growth, and has recently been leading cutting edge work on the behavioral psychology of how buying groups operate. His client work spans across industries, with a particular focus on technology-based businesses and private equity sponsored growth transformations.

Jamie succeeds Darci Darnell who has led Bain's Customer practice for the last seven years, and is widely recognized for advancing the firm's customer-led growth agenda. She helped shape Bain's point of view on earned growth, co-authoring the book Winning on Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Loving Customers; and played a central role in launching the Practice's digital reinvention to help clients worldwide deliver measurable, lasting results.

Media contacts

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Amanda Folsom (Boston) — Email: [email protected]

Gary Duncan (London) — Email: [email protected]

Ann Lee (Singapore) — Email: [email protected]

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

SOURCE Bain & Company