Bain & Company appoints Nicolas Willemot to lead global Consumer Products practice

Appointment underscores Bain's commitment to helping consumer goods leaders navigate disruption and deliver scalable AI-powered solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced the appointment of Nicolas Willemot as Global Head of its Consumer Products practice. The move reinforces the firm's commitment to helping the world's leading consumer goods companies navigate disruption and achieve sustainable growth.

As leader of Bain's global Consumer Products practice, Nicolas will guide the firm's efforts to help clients accelerate growth amid rapidly evolving consumer expectations, accelerate digital and AI adoption, and modernize operating models for the new era.

"Nicolas is a deeply trusted client leader who combines commercial rigor and intellectual strength with a forward-looking view of technology and consumer behavior," said Laura Miles, Bain & Company's chief client officer and global head of industries. "He brings to his new position a strong track record of serving clients across categories and regions. Under his leadership, the Consumer Products practice will continue to empower our clients to move faster, scale smarter, and grow more sustainably."

In his new role, Nicolas will advance Bain's vision for the next era of consumer products leadership, one where technology and human creativity converge. He will focus on advancing Bain's efforts to advise clients on their transformations along the way.

"The consumer products industry is entering a defining moment, one where innovation will shape the next wave of growth," said Nicolas Willemot. "Bain is uniquely positioned to help our clients lead that change, combining deep sector expertise with bold thinking and world-class advisory teams."

Bain's Consumer Products practice partners with many of the world's leading brands across food, beverage, personal care, and household products — empowering them to unlock growth, accelerate innovation, and transform performance. The firm works at the intersection of strategy, technology, and sustainability to help clients deliver measurable value and enduring consumer trust.

Nicolas is the Managing Partner of Bain's Amsterdam and Brussels offices and a member of the firm's Consumer Products and Customer practices. Since joining Bain in 2006, he has led growth and value creation acceleration for several major consumer products companies and brands across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Nicolas holds an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Ghent University and a Master in General Management from Vlerick Business School.

Nicolas succeeds Richard Webster, who has led Bain's global Consumer Products practice since 2022. Under Richard's leadership, the practice delivered transformative results for consumer products clients navigating a wave of disruptions, including inflation, supply chain breakdowns, and mounting environmental pressure.

