Bain & Company appoints Philip Dowling to lead global Brand, Marketing & Sales practice

Appointment reinforces Bain's position as the strategic advisor to the world's most influential marketers — helping leaders connect strategy, creativity, and AI to drive measurable growth

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced the appointment of Philip "Phil" Dowling as Global Head of Brand, Marketing and Sales (BMS) within its world-leading Customer practice. The move reinforces Bain's commitment to setting the global standard for modern commercial growth — blending creativity, data, and AI-driven strategy to help businesses build stronger brands and accelerate performance.

As Global Head of BMS, Phil will spearhead Bain's end-to-end solution for brand and commercial transformation, empowering marketing and sales leaders to unlock measurable, sustained growth. Working in close collaboration with Bain's Customer practice leadership, he will advance the firm's AI-powered BMS roadmap, enabling clients to turn creativity and technology into competitive advantage.

"Phil is one of the foremost thinkers in modern marketing and sales," said Darci Darnell, head of Bain's global Customer practice. "He understands how to connect data, technology, and creativity to achieve real commercial impact. Under his leadership, Bain's Brand, Marketing and Sales team will continue to redefine how businesses build brands that grow faster, sell smarter, and inspire deeper loyalty — advancing our mission to be the leading partner for CEO-level growth transformation."

In his new role, Phil will focus on accelerating client value creation by strengthening relationships with C-suites, advancing Bain's suite of growth solutions, and scaling AI and digital capabilities. His work will help clients build modern marketing and sales capabilities, creating repeatable, tech-enabled pathways to sustained revenue growth. He will also deepen Bain's ecosystem partnerships with leading technology providers to accelerate time-to-value for clients.

"As agency holding companies rethink their models and technology players multiply, the landscape has become more complex," said Phil Dowling. "Bain's advantage is coherence—we align growth strategy with modern tech and data and the frontline change required to deliver results quickly."

Bain's Brand, Marketing and Sales practice now partners with many of the world's most influential marketing and sales leaders — organizations that collectively shape billions in global marketing and sales investment. The firm helps these leaders redefine how brands grow, blending strategic clarity with data-driven precision and creative excellence to generate measurable impact across industries and regions.

Based in Munich, Phil is a trusted advisor to chief marketing officers and commercial leaders across consumer products, retail, financial services, and automotive sectors. His insights have been featured in Adweek and on Accelerate with Google, and he frequently shares his perspectives at global industry events, including the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

