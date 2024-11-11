Bain & Company Named as "a Leader" in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the Finance Transformation Strategy Consulting Market

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, the global business consulting firm, has been recognized as a Leader in The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the Finance Transformation Strategy Consulting (FTSC) market.

Gartner defines the finance transformation strategy consulting market as engagement services that enable CFOs and their finance organizations to define strategies and execution roadmaps across multiple business-aligned, forward-looking initiatives.

Gartner identifies a Leader as having the ability to "demonstrate a market-defining vision for transforming the finance function," and "they deploy innovative technologies — such as AI and GenAI — with increased frequency during their consulting engagement to accelerate engagement delivery while enhancing the quality of finance transformation strategies." According to Gartner, "Leaders provide access to a range of self-service tools and resources, enabling clients to develop and refine their finance transformation strategies."

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Finance Transformation Strategy Consulting market Magic Quadrant," said Michael Heric, a New York-based Bain Partner and global leader of the firm's global Finance solution in its Performance Improvement practice. "We have a proven track record of advising CFOs on navigating the increasing complexity in finance transformation, from data and technology to process improvements and people strategies," he said.

Bain & Company has worked across more than 3,100 support function projects, where its clients experienced strong financial results, with Bain-delivered programs yielding a 25-times return on the investment made, and a typical savings of 20 to 30 percent achieved. The firm brings a full range of capabilities, including process redesign, shared services, capability sourcing, and change management to achieve goals.

Additionally, Bain brings its integrated digital solutions platform, Vector℠, which provides the advanced analytics, AI and automation expertise to help Finance teams get more value from technology. The firm uses proprietary tools, such as Aura, an independent SaaS workforce analytics platform, that provides key workforce insights, including metrics like headcount growth and attrition rates, organizational capability assessments, talent sourcing, and competitive benchmarking.

According to Gartner, "In this Magic Quadrant, the service, market responsiveness/record and operations criteria are particularly important," as they "speak to the service provider's ability to provide a high-quality product in the form of a finalized finance transformation strategy and roadmap that outlines clients' most critical improvement opportunities — and associated action plans."

Further information on Bain's approach to Corporate Support can be found here.

A complimentary copy of The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the Finance Transformation Strategy Consulting (FTSC) market can be accessed here.

