Bain & Company names Alexander Schmitz to lead its Private Equity practice in EMEA

LONDON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced that Alexander Schmitz has been appointed to lead its Private Equity (PE) practice in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), succeeding Christophe De Vusser, the firm's Worldwide Managing Partner Elect.

A 21-year veteran of the firm based in Dusseldorf, Alexander is a senior member of the firm's partner team in its global PE practice, with a deep track record of delivering successful client results across the full PE value chain. Most recently, he has served as head of Bain's PE group in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland region (DACH). During his past four years in this position his leadership has seen three-fold growth in the firm's PE business across all parts of the DACH region, as well as ongoing expansion of its PE teams in these markets.

Alexander brings to his role a wealth of experience of advising financial investors globally on deal generation and execution, portfolio company value creation and transformations, and fund strategy, alongside very substantial leadership credentials. He is an active member of Bain's EMEA leadership team and previously served as the managing partner of the firm's Dusseldorf office.

"We are excited for the vision and energy Alexander will bring to his new role – especially developing and leading our world-class team to support our clients across their business to achieve their ambition and results," said Rebecca Burack, head of Bain & Company's global Private Equity practice. "He has a keen understanding of client needs and is dedicated to our mission to bring the best of Bain to clients, including through continuing innovation across our tools and technology, such as the implementation of new AI capabilities."

In his new role, Alexander will take on responsibility for further accelerating the growth of Bain's private equity business across the region. He will have a particular focus on business and client development, and on talent recruitment and development in support of the practice's continuing expansion, as well as on leading the practice's consulting teams and expert professional staff.

Alexander holds a summa cum laude degree in Business Administration from WHU – Otto Beisheim Graduate School of Management – in Vallendar, Germany, and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, he attended the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Viña del Mar, Chile.

Media contacts:

To request an interview or for questions, please contact:

Dan Pinkney (Boston) – Email: [email protected]

Gary Duncan (London) — Email: [email protected]

About Bain & Company's Private Equity Practice

Bain & Company is the leading consulting partner to the private equity (PE) industry and its stakeholders. PE consulting at Bain has grown eightfold over the past 15 years and represents approximately one-third of the firm's global business. We maintain a global network of more than 2,000 experienced professionals serving PE clients. Our practice is more than triple the size of the next largest consulting company serving PE firms.

Bain's work with PE firms spans fund types, including buyout, infrastructure, real estate and debt. We also work with hedge funds, as well as many of the most prominent institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and family investment offices. Bain & Company supports its clients across a broad range of objectives that include deal generation, due diligence, immediate post-acquisition and ongoing value addition, exit planning, firm strategy and operations, and institutional investor strategy.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

SOURCE Bain & Company