Bain & Company's alumni-focused venture fund closes on first five investments, with heavy focus on AI

Future Back Ventures supports Bain alumni 'building the companies of the future'

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Back Ventures (FBV), a Bain & Company-backed venture fund focused on investing in early-growth startups founded or led by Bain alumni, announced it has closed on its first five investments.

Launched in 2023, FBV provides early-stage funding and other resources to former Bain employees working to start their own businesses. FBV's Head of Fund, Ann Scott-Plante, returned to Bain to lead FBV after founding a company of her own.

"We are eager and excited to support former Bainies as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys," said Scott-Plante. "One of the things that makes Bain such a special place to work is the holistic level of support we provide for employees' professional development and career growth long-term, no matter what track they choose to take. FBV is an example of the lasting commitment Bain provides to its employees, whether it be during or after their tenure."

FBV portfolio companies gain access to the firm's network of industry-leading experts, providing alumni with resources that run beyond traditional funding. One of the fund's first investments was in Vendelux, an AI-enabled platform for event marketers used by companies around the world, including Fortune 500s. Vendelux's CEO, Alex Reynolds, co-founded the company in 2021 following an earlier stint serving as a Bain AC. Reynolds said he was first exposed to the world of startups when he worked for one during his Bain externship.

"When I look back, my career with Bain has been influential; a big reason why I wanted to work with FBV," said Reynolds. "Now, as a startup founder, being able to leverage my relationships at Bain and remain part of the firm's connective tissue has been greatly valuable, especially as Vendelux builds upon its foundation. When I'm connected to Bain, good things happen."

In addition to Vendelux, other FBV portfolio companies include Common Sense Privacy, Duckbill, HIVED, and Qube. While FBV serves startups from all industries, three of its five portfolio companies are artificial intelligence (AI)- focused. FBV joins a cohort of well-known venture capitalists including Forerunner Ventures, General Catalyst, Greycroft and FirstMark Capital, in some of these investments.

Bain alumni have been founding successful companies for decades. There have been more than 40 companies that have achieved $1 billion valuations founded by Bain alumni since the mid-1990s, according to the firm. Companies founded by Bain alumni include BetterUp, Delhivery, Faire, Intuit, Net-a-Porter, Plaid, Riot Games, Xiaohongshu, among others.

"Bain produces more startup founders than any other business per capita, with 8% of former Bain employees starting their own venture, according to research by ondeck," said Miles Cook, Bain partner and chairman of FBV. "We are humbled to support our alumni, and at the same time, invest in companies creating the future."

To learn more about FBV— including details on the fund's planned Inaugural Bain Alumni Pitch Day set to take place on Wednesday, April 24, in San Francisco— visit the fund's website here.

