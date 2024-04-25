Baird Holm LLP Names Milan Laser Hair Removal One of the Best Places to Work in Omaha®

Employee voices land the nation's largest laser hair removal provider in the top three.

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Holm LLP announced its annual Best Places to Work in Omaha® winners. The 2024 roundup, determined by an online employee survey, included the country's largest laser hair removal provider, Milan Laser Hair Removal.

"We're a people-first organization, and I could not be more proud of the exceptional team we've cultivated over the years," said Shikhar Saxena, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "This honor for Milan is a reflection of our employees' voices and a testament to their efforts every day."

Created in 2003, the highly competitive Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative is sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. It publicly recognizes local employers committed to upholding engaged work environments. Milan Laser Hair Removal ranked third among companies with more than 200 employees.

"Milan changes people's lives, and our employees are essential in bringing this mission to life," said Carly McElroy, Human Resource Business Partner at Milan Laser Hair Removal. "This is a place where ideas are shared, voices are heard, and everyone reaches their full potential."

Since its founding in 2012, Milan Laser Hair Removal has grown to 350 clinics and counting, with 400 employees at its Omaha-based headquarters.

"We've grown to 350 clinics during my seven years here; I'm humbled to be part of this team," said Britni King, Accounts Receivable and Invoicing Manager at Milan Laser Hair Removal. "Thank you, Milan Laser, for taking us on this journey and giving us the best place to work!"

See the full list of Best Places to Work in Omaha® here.

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com.

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with over 340 locations in 35 states and 2,000+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 70,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment. All treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals with top-notch medical protocols. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com.

Press Contact:

Bettia Williamson

Sr. Brand Strategist

[email protected]

Phone: (914) 309-1808

SOURCE Milan Laser