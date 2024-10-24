Baird Research Models Are Now Available on the Bloomberg Terminal

Bank's buy-side clients can easily access models within their research workflow solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird and Bloomberg today announced research models from Baird are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal, enabling the bank's buy-side clients to further incorporate the proprietary content into their research workflow for more informed and timely business decisions. The models complement additional research content and market reports already provided by Baird on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Baird is now able to better support its buy-side clients including hedge funds and asset managers that are using the Bloomberg Terminal's leading analytical tools to support investment idea generation and an efficient research process. Bloomberg Terminal customers have access to Baird's research models, which cover more than 700 stocks across Consumer Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate and Technology sectors.

David Tarantino, Director of Equity Research at Baird, said: "Baird's research team has a long history of providing differentiated insights to institutional investors. We are delighted to partner with Bloomberg to offer some of our clients a convenient way to access our proprietary models."

Baird's research models are accessible via Company Financials {MODL<GO>}, the solution on the Bloomberg Terminal that enables buy-side analysts and portfolio managers to absorb key company metrics within minutes of earnings announcements and differentiate their investment research process with a quick and easy comparison of company-reported actuals to forward-looking estimates. The bank's models are included in the Bloomberg solution that offers fundamental data for nearly 200,000 listed and private securities, with deep fundamental coverage for over 8,000 companies.

The additional research content complements the market commentary and trade ideas that Baird already provides to their buy-side clients via Document Search {DS<GO>}, the research tool that provides access to 200 million company documents and allows Bloomberg Terminal users to quickly spot shifts in company discussions with topic overviews.

Andrew Skala, Global Head of Companies and Research Product at Bloomberg, said: "Institutional investors are looking for ways to transform their business with technology that helps their research teams save time and work more efficiently. Baird's move to incorporate their research models on the Bloomberg Terminal helps the bank's content creators expand their reach to buy-side portfolio managers and traders that are using sophisticated workflow solutions and high-quality datasets to discover new investment ideas."

Baird is consistently ranked as a top US research firm by Coalition Greenwich and, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's 2024 US Institutional Equity Trading Study that surveyed 110 head and senior traders, the company grew its estimated equity wallet capture by 114% last year, more than any other equity broker. The bank joins over 100 institutions contributing models that feed Bloomberg consensus estimates, which is also supplemented by other research providers.

Bloomberg's Data group acquires and models high-quality datasets from both traditional and alternative sources, and collaborates across the industry with content partners like Baird. Utilizing deep knowledge and advanced technology, the Bloomberg Data team enriches data, at scale, to be interconnected and ready-to-use, so users can focus on critical business decisions.

Brokers looking to get their data in front of their buy-side customers and potential partners on the Bloomberg Terminal can contact [email protected] for more information.

About Baird

Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Established in 1919, Baird has approximately 5,100 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird has more than $455 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2024. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 34 on the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – its 21st consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird's investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird's website at www.rwbaird.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

