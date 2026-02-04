Bloomberg for Education Wins Tech & Learning Award for Excellence in Higher Education

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Bloomberg for Education has been named a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards for Higher Education, which recognize leading education technology innovations worldwide.

The Tech & Learning Awards honor educational technology that supports teachers, students, and education professionals across classroom instruction, professional development, and institutional management.

A panel of industry experts cited Bloomberg for Education's real-world approach to learning, stating: "When it comes to preparing students for real careers, Bloomberg for Education stands out as a high-impact tool at the higher education level. Giving students hands-on access to professional-grade tools such as the Bloomberg Terminal builds real-world skills, confidence, and career readiness in a way simulated platforms simply can't match."

James Coyle, Head of Bloomberg for Education, said: "We're honored to be recognized among the world's top education technology innovators. Our goal is to give students meaningful, real-world experience with financial markets—experience that helps them stand out as they begin their careers."

Bloomberg for Education was also recognized as a winner in the Secondary Education category, underscoring the growing adoption of Bloomberg tools across multiple levels of learning.

"We're seeing strong demand from colleges, universities, and private and secondary schools looking to build Bloomberg Finance Labs on campus," Coyle added. "More than 11,000 students from 50 countries recently completed the Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge—the world's largest virtual investing competition conducted on the Bloomberg Terminal."

Students using Bloomberg Finance Labs also have access to a dedicated learning portal featuring tutorials, webinars, and online certification courses designed to deepen their understanding of financial markets.

About Bloomberg for Education



Bloomberg for Education offers a suite of education technology products and services that immerse learners in real-world financial markets and provide research and analytics across multiple industries. Universities around the globe use Bloomberg to bring practical market experience into the classroom, giving students access to the same information platform used by leading decision-makers in business, finance, and government. For more information, visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/product/education/

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company connects influential communities across the global financial ecosystem through reliable technology solutions that enable more informed decision-making and better collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg