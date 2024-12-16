Baird-Sponsored Microwave Ablation Training Advances Innovation in Thyroid Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, recently sponsored another advanced MWA training session in New Orleans. The program provided hands-on experience with a cutting-edge treatment that offers patients faster recovery times and effective relief from thyroid nodules.

Led by Dr. Emad Kandil, Professor and Ellis Hanna Chair in Surgery at Tulane University School of Medicine, the program welcomed Dr. Ernest O. Asamoah, an endocrinologist from Indianapolis, IN, and Dr. John W. Sistrunk, an endocrinologist from Jackson, MS. Both physicians observed seven live MWA cases, participated in in-depth discussions, and engaged in hands-on practice with the equipment.

Dr. Kandil, who has performed over 80 MWA procedures, recently presented at the American Thyroid Association (ATA) annual meeting. He highlighted MWA's effectiveness compared to Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and shared clinical insights, stating, "MWA of thyroid nodules is a novel, safe, and effective method for treating appropriately selected patients."

The two endocrinologists also engaged in meaningful post-training discussions with Dr. Kandil, gaining further insights into the transformative potential of MWA. Both physicians received Certificates of Completion, marking their enhanced proficiency and readiness to integrate MWA into their clinical practices.

"Investing in physician education is key to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to innovative treatments like MWA," said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. "By partnering with expert practitioners like Dr. Kandil, we empower clinicians to expand treatment options and improve outcomes in their communities."

Through targeted training programs, Baird Medical supports the adoption of innovative, minimally invasive therapies. These initiatives aim to connect expertise with technology, helping to expand access to patient-focused solutions and contribute to improved thyroid care outcomes.

About Baird Medical
Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

