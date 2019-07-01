Bairdi Crab is Back at Red Lobster® for Crabfest®

The NEW! Captains' Trio includes wood-grilled sirloin topped with a creamy Crab Imperial seafood blend, paired with crab-and-mushroom au gratin and crab-and-seafood linguini Alfredo. For crab lovers who like to get cracking, the NEW! Ultimate Crabfest ® Trio is the perfect choice, featuring premium King, sweet Bairdi and meaty Dungeness crab legs together on one plate. Those who crave crab paired with other seafood or steak can choose from dishes like NEW! Crabfest ® Surf & Turf, NEW! Crab Imperial and Crab-Topped Salmon or Crab-Topped Shrimp and NEW! Crabfest ® Mixed Grill. Guest-favorites like Crab Lover's Dream ® and Crab Linguini Alfredo are also available to satisfy any crab lover's craving.

"This year's Crabfest lineup features six new craveable combinations that allow our guests to explore crab in a variety of ways, from crab legs to crab topped salmon and shrimp, there's something for everyone," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "What makes this year even more special is we get to welcome back guests-favorite Bairdi crab to the menu and offer guests a special dish inspired by the Deadliest Catch™ Captains – it's truly the celebration of everything crab."

Guests can complement their meal with a delicious appetizer like the NEW! Creamy Garlic-Parmesan Crab Dip and choose from two refreshing, limited-time cocktails served in a collectible Lighthouse glass:

NEW! Tito's ® Strawberry Lemonade – Tito's ® Handmade vodka mixed with Red Lobster's hand-crafted strawberry lemonade.

– Tito's Handmade vodka mixed with Red Lobster's hand-crafted strawberry lemonade. NEW! Tropical Treasure – Martell VSSD cognac, Malibu coconut rum and pina colada mix, shaken with pineapple and orange juices.

All of the crab served at Red Lobster is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced by suppliers who understand the importance of maintaining healthy crab populations so there's crab to enjoy for generations to come. To learn more about Red Lobster's Seafood with Standards commitments and how it sources crab, visit Red Lobster's website.

To earn points for dining and redeem tasty rewards, sign up for Red Lobster's free app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠, available for iOS and Android .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

