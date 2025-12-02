Bairong Announced HK$450 Million Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. (the "Company", "we" , "us" or "our" ; HKEX: 6608), a leading cloud-based AI turnkey service provider, announced a new HK$450 million share repurchase program.

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to announce that the Board resolved to repurchase Class B shares of the Company in the open market from time to time within the next 12 months up to HK$450 million in value, pursuant to the share repurchase mandate approved by the shareholders of the at the annual general meeting held on May 30, 2025.

The Company believes that the share repurchase will demonstrate the Company's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects and would, ultimately, benefit the Company and create value to its Shareholders. The Board believes that the current financial resources of the Company would enable it to implement the share repurchase while maintaining a solid financial position

About Bairong

Bairong Inc. is a leading enterprise-level AI application service provider, delivering AI Agent to institutional clients through its Results-as-a-service (RaaS) business model. The Company applies large language models (LLMs), reinforcement learning (RL), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), multimodal intelligence, natural language processing (NLP), deep machine learning, digital human 3D engines, privacy computing, cloud computing and other technologies. Leveraging its proprietary BR-LLM large language model and its agent building system Bairong CybotStar（百融百工）, the Company enables clients to automate end-to-end internal operations management and external business transactions. Both "Bairong CybotStar（百融百工）" and BR-LLM have completed national regulatory registration. The Company holds over 95% of intellectual property rights among its product portfolio, and a total of 461 software copyrights and patents as of June 30, 2025. Bairong serves more than 8,000 institutional customers across industries including finance, internet, retail, communications, education and healthcare, with AI Agent services applied in scenarios such as marketing recommendation and sales collaboration, intelligent customer service and outbound calls, contract, invoice and system analysis, credit assessment and fraud prevention, claims settlement and records management, as well as recruitment and operations and training empowerment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.brgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and the negative of these words and other similar expressions or statements. Bairong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the HKEx, in its annual and interim reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Bairong's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: Bairong's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Bairong's limited operating history; risks associated with the financial service industry, Bairong's ability to develop and deliver services of high quality and appeal to clients; Bairong's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Bairong's ability to compete successfully; Bairong's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in client demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Bairong's filings with the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Bairong does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE Bairong Inc.