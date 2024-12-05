Bairong Wins Prestigious "ESG Financial Innovation Award", Leading the Development of Green Finance

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded 4th ESG Finance Forum hosted by Cailian Press, Bairong was awarded the "ESG Financial Innovation Award". This recognition highlights the Company's outstanding contributions and leadership in advancing green finance through innovative practices. This award, presented by Cailian Press, celebrates financial institutions that excel in implementing ESG principles, underscoring Bairong's leading position in the field of green finance innovation.

The forum, themed "ESG Driven, Collaborative Innovation in Green Finance and Industrial Development", gathered over 100 representatives from government agencies, listed companies, financial institutions, and universities to discuss key ESG topics. Prominent speakers included Tang Yuli, Secretary of the Board of Directors of China Guoxin Holdings Corporation and Executive Director of Guoxin Consulting Co., Ltd., who emphasized the importance of ESG in transforming the financial system. Additionally, Hu Gang, General Manager of Cailian Press, emphasized that ESG principles are a core driving force behind the sustainable development of the financial industry.

Bairong's Green Finance Digital Intelligence Platform leverages big data and advanced artificial intelligence technology to achieve intelligent identification of green finance opportunities, automated calculation of environmental benefits, and multi-dimensional monitoring of environmental risks. The application of these innovative technologies is not only improving the operational efficiency and management standards of financial institutions in green finance but is also actively supporting the "dual carbon" goals and fostering the green transformation of the economy.

Bairong's Green Finance Digital Intelligence Platform has several core advantages:

- AI-Powered Intelligent Identification: Leverage proprietary NLP models and large language models to accurately identify and market green financial attributes.

- Integrated Cloud and End-Marketing Solutions: seamlessly integrating with in-house CRM systems to optimize customer identification and marketing to improve business efficiency.

- Comprehensive ESG Risk Monitoring: Embedding ESG elements in pre-loan evaluations to mitigate non-financial operational risks.

- One-Stop Reporting and Compliance: Compiling and submitting relevant data to meet regulatory requirements set by central banks and financial regulatory authorities, ensuring full compliance.

Bairong's award serves not only as a recognition of its achievements in green finance but also as an affirmation of its leadership and exemplary role in advancing ESG practices. The Company will continue to deepen its research and implementation of ESG initiatives, collaborating with all stakeholders to promote the sustainable and healthy growth of ESG development.

