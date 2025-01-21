Baja Fresh Debuts New $10 Baja Bundles Packed with Flavor and Value

News provided byBaja Fresh
Jan 21, 2025, 09:00 ET
Three New Flavorful Meal Options at Participating Baja Fresh Locations Nationwide for Limited Time
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is excited to introduce three new limited time meal options to the menu giving customers more high-quality choices that fit their budget.
Guests can now enjoy three $10 Baja Bundle options -
Street Taco Trio: three soft corn tortillas filled with fire-grilled chicken, steak or carnitas with onion + cilantro mix, choice of hot or mild salsa and served with a lime wedge
Poco Fuego Burrito: burrito filled with fire-grilled chicken or carnitas with melted jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, hot salsa, pico, sliced jalapenos, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Dos Enchiladas Rojas: two corn tortillas rolled with fire-grilled chicken and jack cheese, topped with red chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream and cilantro
All Baja Bundles are served with a half order of Baja rice and a choice of black or pinto beans, tortilla chips, salsa from our fresh salsa bar and a regular drink.
"Baja Fresh is all about providing guests with high-quality, satisfying and affordable meal options so we are pleased to offer our new $10 Baja Bundles nationwide for a limited time," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "Whether customers choose our bold street tacos, our hearty burrito or the popular enchiladas, each flavor-packed meal is complete with rice, beans, chips and a drink."
Baja Bundles are available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until April 21, 2025.
Additionally, Baja Fresh is featuring Street Corn for $5.99 which includes roasted corn seasoned with lime mayo, chili powder and cotija cheese, garnished with cilantro.
About Baja Fresh
Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.
For more information about Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.
SOURCE Baja Fresh
