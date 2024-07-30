Baja Fresh Introduces Modern Twist on Traditional California Burritos

New Chicken and Steak Golden State Burritos Now Available in Stores for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® ( www.BajaFresh.com ), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is excited to introduce their own spin on the beloved California Burrito with two all-new burritos. The Golden State Burritos are now available at all participating Baja Fresh stores for a limited time only.

Guests can now enjoy Baja Fresh's hearty and flavorful Golden State Burritos with their choice of steak or chicken:

Steak : Fire-grilled steak, Baja papas with diced peppers and onions, queso, melted jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and guacamole wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.





Chicken: Fire-grilled chicken, Baja rice, melted jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, and guacamole wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

"At Baja Fresh, we are committed to creating dishes that honor tradition while still being innovative" said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "The new Golden State Burritos are a perfect example of blending authentic flavors with our unique Baja Fresh twist."

Also available for a limited time, the returning fan-favorite Smokey BBQ Chicken Burrito or Bowl!

These items will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until October 21, 2024.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information on Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com .

