Baja Fresh Turns Up the Heat with Nashville Hot Chicken Menu Additions

News provided by

Baja Fresh

31 Oct, 2023, 13:14 ET

Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito and Taco Combo Now Available in Stores for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Things are heating up at Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, with two new menu items featuring Nashville-style hot sauce!

For guests looking to spice things up, the following offerings are now available:

Continue Reading
Baja Fresh's Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito and Taco Combo
Baja Fresh's Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito and Taco Combo

  • Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito – Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with Baja rice, roasted veggies, melted jack cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
  • Nashville Hot Chicken Taco Combo – Two flour tortillas filled with crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, and avocado slices, finished with a drizzle of chipotle aioli. Served with Baja rice, choice of black or pinto beans, and a lime wedge.

"There are so many variants of Nashville hot chicken, but we wanted to put an unexpected spin on it by incorporating it into two of Baja Fresh's favorite dishes for a welcome burst of flavor," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "Our aromatic seasoning blend and hot sauce combo has just the right amount of heat we know our guests will love."

The Nashville Hot Chicken menu items will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until January 22, 2024.

About Baja Fresh
Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information on Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

SOURCE Baja Fresh

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.