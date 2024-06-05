Noodles Rewards Members Get an Exclusive First-Taste of This Craveable, Limited-Time New Menu Item

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Something delicious is baking at Noodles & Company with the addition of Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo. This new baked dish is Noodles' fresh take on a guest favorite, taking all the best parts of grilled chicken Alfredo and then baking it to perfection with a delectable blend of four cheeses. To welcome this dish, Noodles Rewards members have exclusive access to try Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo for the next two weeks before the dish is made available to all guests nationwide on Thursday, June 20, 2024.*

Baked to Perfection: Noodles & Company Introduces Irresistible Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo

The Goodness is Baked In

Known for its array of globally inspired dishes, the introduction of Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo expands Noodles' baked menu offerings, which includes the irresistible Chicken Parmesan introduced last fall. Committed to providing comforting and craveable dishes, Noodles' Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo is made with penne noodles and spinach combined with a four-cheese blend in Alfredo sauce, topped with oven-baked melted mozzarella, grilled chicken, and Italian seasoning.

"Alfredo has been a guest favorite on our menu since we introduced our Alfredo MontAmore years ago. As we've listened to our guests rave about this dish, we wanted to introduce another way to enjoy it with our new Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo," said Drew Madsen, chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. "I know our guests will love this dish, and Noodles Rewards members will have the chance to try it before anyone else."

Guaranteed Satisfaction, Every Time

All the goodness of Noodles' limited-time-only Baked 4-Cheese Chicken Alfredo is guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

More with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards via the Noodles mobile app or website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees "always-on" rewards for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering, which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information, please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

*Available at participating locations.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

