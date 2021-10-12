Baker Donelson Grows Health Law Practice and Geographic Reach, Adding Team of Six North Carolina Attorneys

Baker Donelson Chair and CEO Timothy M. Lupinacci said, "Matt, Ken, and their team are an outstanding group of attorneys who meld well with our existing health care practice, which is among the leading practices in the country and one of our Firm's designated Centers of Excellence. Serving Baker Donelson clients with North Carolina operations and following the trajectory of key industries is critically important. These additions further strengthen our presence in North Carolina along with the many lawyers we have admitted to practice in the state. We have every expectation that we will continue to build on that."

Baker Donelson has already established office space in the heart of the Research Triangle. As Baker Donelson continues to build its presence in North Carolina, it will move into larger office space.

"Given the strategic importance of the Research Triangle in the health care industry, having a presence in North Carolina is a tremendous asset to our health law practice," said Richard G. Cowart, chair of Baker Donelson's Health Law/Government Relations & Public Policy Department. "Matt and Ken have stellar reputations, and they and their team bring a tremendous amount of experience in a wide range of regulatory issues that health care providers face. We're exceptionally proud to welcome a group of this caliber to our national health practice."

Mr. Wolfe and Mr. Burgess join the Firm as shareholders. Joining with them are Matt Fisher and Iain Stauffer, who both join as of counsel, and Mysty Blagg and E. Bahati Mutisya, who join as associates.

Mr. Wolfe's practice is focused on helping health care clients navigate the ever-changing aspects of health law and policy. He represents clients in connection with a broad array of legal and regulatory actions, including Medicaid and Medicare program integrity actions, False Claims Act actions, terminations, denials, post-payment reviews, prepayment reviews, payment suspensions, and procurement matters. He also represents providers in matters before licensing boards and other regulatory bodies. Mr. Wolfe's experience includes helping clients resolve disputes with state and federal government entities through administrative, state, and federal litigation, and intervening on behalf of clients with government agencies and elected officials. He also provides legal and legislative counsel to trade associations and routinely speaks at national and state conferences on legal and policy issues.

"Joining a firm of Baker Donelson's reputation will be a substantial benefit to my clients," said Mr. Wolfe. "This move gives them access to a deep bench of talented attorneys who are nationally recognized leaders in health care law and offer significant experience in litigation, regulatory, and transactional issues. I'm excited to be offering my clients an expanded platform with broader services and increased resources and to be building Baker Donelson's presence in North Carolina."

Mr. Burgess has more than 35 years of experience advising health care clients on a wide range of regulatory, litigation, compliance, and operations issues. He advises providers on legal issues arising in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, hospice, home health, and other spheres of health care. He also represents ancillary providers, including pharmacy, durable medical equipment (DME), and therapy. His practice also includes advising clients on Certificate of Need, Medicare/Medicaid enrollment and licensure issues, appeals of quality-of-care issues, and transactional matters. Mr. Burgess is a frequent national lecturer and author of industry manuals, national trade journal magazine articles, and similar training. He previously served as the Senior Director of Legal Services and Facility Operations of the American Health Care Association and as the General Counsel of North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association (NCHCFA).

Mr. Burgess noted, "Joining Baker Donelson alongside Matt and the broader team is truly exciting. I was drawn to the Firm's offerings specifically in health care and across numerous other practice areas. Baker Donelson brings the benefits of a law firm that can be a full-service partner for all my clients' legal needs. Providing that level of service to my clients is important to me, and Baker Donelson fully shares that commitment to exceptional service."

Baker Donelson is among the largest law firms in the country, with more than 650 attorneys and public policy advisors representing more than 30 practice areas to serve a wide range of legal needs. Clients receive knowledgeable guidance from experienced, multi-disciplined industry and client service teams, all seamlessly connected across 22 offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

