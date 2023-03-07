Baker Hill Announces Jim Marous as Prosper 2023 Keynote Speaker

Baker Hill's annual user conference to take place in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2023

CARMEL, Ind., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, has announced that Jim Marous, one of the top five financial industry influencers in the U.S. and co-publisher of The Financial Brand, will headline the agenda for Prosper 2023, which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona April 23-25. Dale Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Daytona 500 winner, will be closing out the agenda with a motivational session to conclude Baker Hill's premier user conference.

"At Prosper, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with some of the industry's most knowledgeable and visionary leaders in the lending space, and Jim exemplifies this. We look forward to his keynote presentation and Dale's closing session, as well as the other panels and speaking sessions that comprise this year's packed agenda," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "This will be our second year hosting Prosper in person since the pandemic and we look forward to collaborating with our attendees and sharing timely, engaging content with best practices that can be applied within their own institution."

Jim Marous is consistently rated as one of the top 5 most influential people in banking and one of the most sought-after keynote speakers for industry and corporate events. Known for his understanding of the disruption in the banking industry, Marous is the co-publisher of The Financial Brand, and owner and publisher of the Digital Banking Report. He has been featured on CNBC, CNN, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, The Financial Times, The Economist, The American Banker, Fintech Finance and Accenture and has spoken to banking and financial services audiences worldwide. In addition to Marous, Dale Jarrett, one of the top NASCAR drivers of all time, will conclude the conference. Currently a NASCAR analyst for NBC, Jarrett has experience speaking at numerous events. He will provide a unique perspective and a motivational message for attendees to wrap up the event.

As Baker Hill's premier user conference, Prosper provides financial institution leaders with the latest insights on the state of the banking industry, as well as an opportunity to discuss best practices for loan origination and risk management in the current economy, setting a foundation for informed strategic planning. Throughout the event, attendees will discover how to best leverage Baker Hill NextGen® and explore the trends shaping the future of the financial industry and the implications for financial institutions' growth goals.

Prosper attracts leaders from every level of financial institutions, including C-level executives, providing valuable opportunities to network. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with Baker Hill's leadership team, renowned industry experts and speakers, as well as representatives from Baker Hill's trusted partners. With various networking activities to choose from, Prosper 2023 is an ideal event for community bank and credit union leaders to connect with their peers and other lending professionals.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

