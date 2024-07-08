Baker Hill Expands Sales Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

Baker Hill promotes Bryan Peckinpaugh to the new role of Senior Vice President of National Sales and hires Amy Drake as Senior Vice President of Account Management

CARMEL, Ind., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has appointed Amy Drake as the company's Senior Vice President of Account Management and promoted Bryan Peckinpaugh to Senior Vice President of National Sales. By expanding its sales team, Baker Hill is well-positioned for continued growth as demand for world-class lending, risk management, and marketing analytics tools remains strong among financial institutions nationwide.

With almost 20 years of sales management experience in banking and financial technology, Peckinpaugh joined the Baker Hill team in 2020 as SVP of Key Accounts. In his new role as the SVP of National Sales, Bryan will be responsible for leading the company's direct sales team. He will continue driving Baker Hill's sales strategy with a focus on new client acquisition, revenue growth, and market penetration.

As Senior Vice President of Account Management, Amy Drake will play an influential role in driving business objectives for Baker Hill's growing client base and expanding key client relationships. Prior to joining Baker Hill's sales team, Amy served as Vice President, Chief of Staff and Sales Enablement at Fiserv, where she spearheaded transformative initiatives in support of the company's business objectives for the Account Processing division. Additionally, she led the Sales Enablement team driving double-digit sales growth and operational excellence. Before Fiserv, Amy served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Integra Bank. For more than a decade, she served in various leadership positions within the bank.

"For the last four decades, Baker Hill has proudly served financial institutions across the country with our award-winning loan origination and risk management solutions. By promoting Bryan to SVP of National Sales and appointing Amy as SVP of Account Management, we are reinforcing Baker Hill's commitment to meeting the needs of our growing client base," said Todd Juracek, Chief Revenue Officer of Baker Hill. "According to a recent survey by American Banker, about one-third of financial institutions expect to increase their tech spending by up to 19% this year. This demonstrates banks' increased demand for technology that optimizes operations and promotes profitable growth, and our newly expanded sales leadership team will ensure these demands are met."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single-platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

