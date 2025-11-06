Baker Hill Launches UN/FY -- An AI-Driven Loan Origination System Redefining Small Business, Commercial Lending, and Deposit Account Opening

A dynamic, intelligent ecosystem that empowers financial institutions to Lend Better, Lend Faster and Lend More™

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill today announced the launch of UN/FY™, its most ambitious loan origination system to date — combining digital small business lending, deposit account opening and AI-driven insights into an intelligent ecosystem that enables speed, enriches trust and increases profitability for clients.

Built on more than 40 years of Baker Hill innovation and powered by the Data Pond™, UN/FY introduces a dynamic, data-driven architecture that continuously gathers, verifies, and enriches data from core banking systems, regulatory sources and trusted external partners in real time. The result: instant decisions, proactive risk detection and personalized experiences that make business lending faster, smarter and more human.

With UN/FY, financial institutions cut underwriting time from weeks to minutes, reduce origination costs by up to 60 percent, and open new accounts instantly; creating faster growth, higher yield and deeper customer loyalty.

"UN/FY isn't just a platform launch — it's the evolution of Baker Hill's award-winning commercial and business LOS and the foundation for the next era of lending," said Andy Ivankovich, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hill. "With UN/FY, financial institutions can approve small business loans in seconds and open business deposit accounts instantly. It's a powerful leap forward in how financial institutions serve their clients — one that unites innovation, intelligence and relationships in a way no one else is doing. And with the Data Pond, we're turning data into momentum — empowering our lenders to act faster, think smarter, and build stronger connections."

Unlike traditional systems that move in slow, linear steps, UN/FY acts dynamically, prepopulating applications, verifying documents instantly and continuously evaluating risk. Its Mission Control dashboard gives bankers a full view of customer relationships and engagement, while AI-driven CRM tools surface real-time insights that enable more proactive service and faster decision-making.

UN/FY transforms the lending journey into a guided, transparent experience — one that keeps bankers and borrowers aligned every step of the way. Each stage, from business development through closing, is connected in real time and intelligently configured by AI to adapt to each institution's unique workflows and policies. The result is a process that feels simpler, smarter and more collaborative — strengthening client relationships and building confidence on both sides of the transaction.

For existing Baker Hill NextGen clients, the move to UN/FY is a natural evolution — not a replacement. The platform builds on their trusted LOS foundation while unlocking new levels of scalability, intelligence, and automation through Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB and Microsoft Fabric, ensuring real-time performance and continuous innovation without disruption. As part of this evolution, Baker Hill will retire the NextGen name in 2026, bringing the LOS suite under the UN/FY brand to better reflect the platform's expanded capabilities and future vision.

"We designed UN/FY to enhance and integrate seamlessly with our clients' core capabilities," said Joe Pavlik, SVP of Product Management. "It's not just about digitizing lending — it's about enabling financial institutions to lend better, lend faster and lend more, while preserving what matters most: trusted customer relationships."

The launch also marks the opening of Baker Hill's Innovation Center in Santa Barbara, California, developed in partnership with Montecito Bank & Trust — a collaboration between two leaders committed to advancing the future of community-focused banking. They piloted key elements of UN/FY, including its digital small business lending and business deposit account opening capabilities, designed to enhance both banker efficiency and customer experience — demonstrating how innovation and relationships move banking forward.

From faster lending cycles to lower origination costs, UN/FY enables financial institutions to scale performance without sacrificing connection — proving that efficiency and empathy can thrive together.

The debut of UN/FY marks a defining moment for Baker Hill and its clients — a shift from static systems to a living, learning platform that evolves with the speed of modern banking and the people it serves.

To learn more about UN/FY and the future of relational lending, visit http://www.bakerhill.com/unify or attend the annual Baker Hill R/SE Conference, May 3 – 6, 2026 in San Antonio, to experience UN/FY in action.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them lend better, lend faster, and lend more in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

