Baker Hill Named to 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings for Fifth Consecutive Year

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, announced it has been named for the fifth consecutive year to the IDC FinTech Rankings, ranking among the top 100 global providers of financial technology.

In its 17th year, the IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2019 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets firms, and insurers.

"IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 17th annual FinTech Rankings," said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication."

Baker Hill NextGen® is an end-to-end platform with a roles-based modern user interface specifically engineered to adapt to the evolving needs of financial institutions. Over 35 years of proven industry expertise is available for banks and credit unions through the power of Baker Hill NextGen®. Supporting more than 20,000 bankers on its comprehensive loan origination and risk management platform, Baker Hill NextGen® is a solution created by bankers for bankers.

"Being named among the top financial technology providers for a fifth consecutive year is a testament to our hard work and dedication to innovation and continuous improvement," said John M. Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "Our solution is engineered to adapt to the needs of our clients, and as a result, we continue to experience rapid growth and interest in our solutions. We look forward to continuing that momentum."

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here. For more information about the rankings, visit here and follow on Twitter @IDC and look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

