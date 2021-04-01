Baker Hill Named to Best Places to Work in Financial Technology 2021

CARMEL, Ind., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group, who managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

"We are incredibly pleased to be distinguished by Arzient as a best place to work in financial technology," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We pride ourselves on providing a positive workplace environment and its extremely rewarding to see that recognized by outside sources, especially after the last year. We look forward to finding new ways to support employees as the world continues to evolve."

The 2020 list included 49 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance . To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

"This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," said David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing lending solutions, guidance, and support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand. As financial institutions look to stay sound during a period of increased uncertainty, Baker Hill is also a resource and leader for portfolio risk management solutions.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

