Baker Hill Opens Registration for Prosper 2021

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, announces that registration for Prosper 2021 is now open. The event with take place virtually April 19 – 21. The event is themed as "The Now and the Future of Banking" and aims to provide perspective about the current status of the banking industry as well as where it is anticipated to go in the coming months.

Baker Hill's three-day conference is designed to educate and inspire attendees. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held in a virtual environment for the second year in a row. Attendees will still gain valuable insights into Baker Hill NextGen®, identify best practices, and explore diverse financial industry topics. Featured speakers for 2021 include Patrick Galvin, cofounder of the Galvanizing Group, Christine Barry of Aite Group, and various experts from within the finance community.

"We are excited to bring a safe and educational Prosper to attendees from the comfort of their remote location," said John M. Deignan, president and chief executive officer of Baker Hill. "The banking industry has been through a lot in the last year and our selection of speakers have valuable information that will help both Baker Hill clients and others in the community prepare for what's to come. The event promises to provide timely, relevant, and engaging content."

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing guidance and support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume. As financial institutions look to stay sound during a period of increased uncertainty, Baker Hill is also a resource and leader for portfolio risk management systems.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

